See the Sweet Way Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Welcomed Her Home from Her European Vacation

Mommy's home!

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, returned home from her European getaway with boyfriend Travis Barker where she was surprised by her two youngest children with a sweet welcome home celebration.

The Poosh founder, who shares daughter Penlope, 9, and sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, showed off the adorable greeting on her Instagram Stories, which included handmade welcome home signs and rose petals on the driveway.

As Kardashian pulls up to her home, Penelope and Reign run to their mom to give her a hug and welcome her home.

The kids also set the kitchen table for a special meal with their mom and hung up their blue and pink welcome home signs, which the mom of three proudly posted photos of to her Stories.

Kardashian and Barker, 45, recently traveled from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Italy, where they enjoyed a romantic boat ride and attended the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Venice.

Traveling internationally is a big deal for Barker, as he hadn't been on a plane since surviving a deadly plane crash 13 years prior. Ahead of the pair's travels, the Blink-182 drummer posted a photo of the couple kissing while in front of a plane and wrote: "With you, anything is possible."

"Anything and everything with you," Kardashian commented beneath the post, adding a black heart emoji.

PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian's relationship with the drummer in January. A source later revealed in April that Disick was " struggling" with Kardashian and Barker's romance.