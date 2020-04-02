Kourtney Kardashian's Kids 'Visit' Dad Scott Disick as 'Usual' amid Coronavirus Lockdown: Source

Image zoom Scott Disick/Instagram

Safety is the first priority for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when it comes to their children.

A source tells PEOPLE that the exes — who share sons Reign Aston, 5, and Mason Dash, 10, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 7½ — “have created a safe situation for the kids” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The kids are able to spend time with Scott too,” the insider shares of Disick, 36, going on to say that he and girlfriend Sofia Richie “stay at his house” for the time being.

“They are not seeing any other people right now. Sofia is not even spending time with her family, including her dad [Lionel Richie],” says the source.

“The kids visit Scott as usual. Otherwise, the kids live with Kourtney,” the insider adds of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40. “They stay home and are not around other people.”

Image zoom Scott Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian in 2015 David Becker/WireImage

Kardashian and Disick have been open about their desire to co-parent amicably after their split. In an April 2019 video for her lifestyle brand Poosh, the mother of three sat down with her ex, where they revealed that they were going to regular therapy to help them be the best parents possible.

“I think the hardest part [of co-parenting] was when we both started new relationships,” said Kardashian, who dated Younes Bendjima before they split in August 2018 and reconciled this past December. ” ‘Cause that caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids.”

“I think other people think if they were in [our] position, they couldn’t [co-parent]. And I don’t think a lot of people are probably strong enough to do it,” Disick said in the video. “And it’s not the easiest thing for us, but the fact that we’ve tried and we made it work makes life that much better.”

“I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day,” he added.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick with their kids in 2016 Source: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kardashian and her close-knit extended brood are keeping their distance even from each other as the coronavirus continues to take hold on the United States and rest of the world, with each staying in their respective homes. They have also been regularly urging their followers to stay home.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the family is “taking the social distancing very seriously,” explaining, “No one in the family is socializing right now. Everyone is just hanging out at their separate houses.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there are at least 234,483 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S. — the most worldwide — with at least 5,708 people having died from coronavirus-related illness domestically, according to a New York Times database. Johns Hopkins is reporting 998,047 confirmed cases globally, with 51,335 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.