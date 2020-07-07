Kourtney Kardashian opens up in Vogue Arabia's July/August issue about parenting sons Reign, 5½, and Mason, 10, plus daughter Penelope, 8 on Wednesday

Kourtney Kardashian Talks Being 'Present,' Not Using Phone Around Her Kids: 'It's So Important'

Between starring on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, running her Poosh lifestyle website and being a mother of three, Kourtney Kardashian certainly has a lot on her plate — but her kids always come first.

In a new cover interview for Vogue Arabia's July/August issue, the multi-hyphenate star opens up about how "it's so important" for her to be there both mentally and physically for sons Reign Aston, 5½, and Mason Dash, 10, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, who turns 8 on Wednesday.

"I always try my absolute best when I'm with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we're doing, and have those moments where you're looking in each other's eyes and connecting," says Kardashian, 41.

As for finding those moments to relax together amid their usual adherence to a routine, "I usually take one day on the weekend where we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats," she explains. "We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day."

Kardashian also practices self-care by doing "a double session" of therapy weekly. "For years I didn't have that, where I could say no and set boundaries," she says.

Kardashian reveals in her Vogue Arabia interview that she wants Poosh, which she launched in April of last year, "to be a conversation and not be or feel judgmental because we're learning, too," saying the site is simply "about living" and "doing your best."

The oldest Kardashian sibling and clean-beauty advocate also discusses regulatory reform in the cosmetics industry, admitting that she doesn't believe it's being "taken that seriously" and adding, "There are a lot of people who are still not aware of the harm that could be in our products — the harmful chemicals and things that we don't think about."

"In America, I want to get the laws changed because I don't think it should be up to us to have to try to find products that are clean," Kardashian says. "I think there should be standards and that so many toxic ingredients shouldn't be allowed in our products."

Kardashian recently modeled the importance of spending time away from technology, taking her kids on an extended-family getaway to Wyoming, where they enjoyed horseback riding, exploring and watching sunsets.

And her children (whom Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick) feel the effects of her relationship with social media. As she told Health for their Green Issue this past March, "I try to set boundaries because I notice how much better I feel when I'm not on it as much."

"I put my phone in the bathroom at nighttime," she added. "My kids don't have phones, but I make sure that all the devices in the house — iPads and computers — have the Night Shift [it reduces blue light] on 24 hours a day."

As for her kids' time on the other devices? "We definitely have time limits," Kardashian said.

The children's regular playtime also has its moments where Kardashian encourages Mason, Penelope and Reign to use their imaginations.

In a September video for Architectural Digest, the reality star gave a tour of her kids' "modern, "sophisticated" and "really warm" playhouse that was built by Disick, 37. Kardashian said the playhouse — which features a bottom floor and a small loft area, accessible by a wooden ladder — is a "technology-free zone."

Among the kids' entertainment options? A crocheted tea set, a ride-on toy car, musical instruments, stuffed animals (many that Kardashian's little ones have had "since they were babies") and stories like The Little Prince, Madeline, The Chronicles of Narnia and The Complete Sherlock Holmes.