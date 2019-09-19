Kourtney Kardashian Gives a Tour of the Playhouse Scott Disick Had Built for Their Three Kids

Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids are living large!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, shows off the playhouse Scott Disick built for Reign Aston, 4½, Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 9½, in a new video for Architectural Digest.

Kardashian and Disick, 36, picked a design they thought would “complement [her] house the best,” since the playhouse sits in her backyard — and they “even let the kids chime in a bit and give some of their opinions about some of the details,” like the wood.

“I love that it’s modern and sophisticated, but still really warm,” she tells AD. “And it’s not the style of my house, per se, because it’s more modern, but my house has the same wood on our pergolas outside, and the wood floors inside match the wood floors inside my house.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian's kids' playhouse

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian's kids' playhouse

RELATED: Scott Disick Creates an “Extravagant” Playhouse for His Three Kids with Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashian says the playhouse — which features a bottom floor and a small loft area, accessible by a wooden ladder — “took a few months to build” and is a “technology-free zone.”

“There’s no iPads, phones, computers, video games, TVs — nothing is allowed inside,” the Poosh founder shares. “That’s why we have a lot of books, and it’s great for playing games and really just being imaginative.”

Among the kids’ entertainment options? A crocheted tea set, a ride-on toy car, musical instruments, stuffed animals (many that Kardashian’s kids have had “since they were babies”) and books like The Little Prince, Madeline, The Chronicles of Narnia and The Complete Sherlock Holmes.

The rocking horse on the right side of the playhouse when you step inside is Kardashian’s own from when she was a child. They’ve had the drums since Mason was really young, and the Coach-made giant Minnie Mouse dolls perched atop the white couch were a birthday gift to the star.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian's kids' playhouse

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Celebrates 7th Birthday with a Girls-Only PJ Party at IHOP

Kardashian says she and Disick designed the space on their own and “didn’t have a decorator work on it,” because “it’s such a small, intimate little space that it’s nice to have just the kids’ personal touches and our personal touch and things that we [like], so we just did it ourselves.”

Among those details are Penelope’s artwork, over-sized windows, a loft (“Penelope is up here the most,” her mom says), a sheepskin rug and more that add to the “cozy vibe” the parents of three were going for.

“I would love for them to all hang out in here together but currently they don’t,” Kardashian says, laughing. “They’ll come in here separately, I’ve found the most. Penelope will come in here with her friends, and I think the ‘no technology’ is a turn-off for Mason.”

“My wish list is just coming in here more and spending time in here because it’s so cute,” she adds. “I think I’m gonna come escape in here and start reading books and I’m not even gonna tell anyone where I went!”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian's kids' playhouse

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian's kids' playhouse

RELATED: Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Disciplining Her Kids with Scott Disick

Kardashian and Disick gave a sneak peek of the new space in an August episode of his new E! series Flip It Like Disick, when the father of three said he wanted to “build the most extravagant kids’ playhouse you’ve ever seen.”

As construction was completed, Disick was overjoyed with the final result.

“I couldn’t be happier with the kids’ playhouse. I mean, everything came out great,” he said in a confessional. “I think it came really close to the Baja beach house that I was trying to mimic.”

But no one was happier than Disick’s three little ones, who ran out to give their dad a hug and thank him.