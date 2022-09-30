Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Penelope and Reign Join Mom at Lemme Launch Party — See the Photo!

Kourtney Kardashian recently announced the launch of Lemme, her new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplements

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 04:47 PM
kourtney kardashian - Penelope and Reign
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's kids are supporting their mom at the launch of her latest venture!

On Thursday, two of the reality star's three kids, Reign, 7, and Penelope, 10, attended the launch party for Lemme, Kardashian's new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplement gummies.

Kardashian, who shares Penelope, Reign and son Mason, 12, with ex Scott Disick, posted a series of photos from the event on Instagram, including a sweet shot of her kids smiling together at the event.

In the cute picture, Penelope and Reign stand side-by-side in front of a pink inflatable gummy. Penelope matches the decor in a pink spaghetti strap dress while Reign looks adorable in a pair of dark overalls with a white t-shirt underneath.

"Welcome to @lemme land, where nothing is at it seems and everything tastes like magic. ✨," Kardashian captioned the set of snaps.

Over the summer, Kardashian celebrated daughter Penelope's 10th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos featuring herself and Penelope, as well as some of their friends and family.

"She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world," the Poosh founder continued. "Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳"

The Kardashians star also noted in the post that her daughter's birthday festivities were "filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles."

In one snap, Penelope joined some familiar faces in the Kardashian-Jenner circle, including cousin North West and Jessica Simpson's daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson, as the group struck funny poses with a beautiful sunset in the background.

The reality star also shared a picture of the birthday crew lounging in the backyard in pink, heart-shaped blowup pools that served as comfy lounges while watching the new Minions: The Rise of Gru film on the big screen.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf5SwDCFW7f/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D kourtneykardash Verified I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.
