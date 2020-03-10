Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her (Surprising!) Rule for Taking Her Kids to Disneyland

Kourtney Kardashian is all about living a healthy lifestyle for both herself and her children, but she can recognize a special occasion when she sees it.

In an April cover story for Health‘s Green Issue, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Poosh founder says that when it comes to her three kids — sons Reign Aston, 5, and Mason Dash, 10, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 7½ — she tries “not to force it” with their diet.

“I teach them healthy stuff, and everything in moderation,” explains Kardashian, 40. “When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks!”

And while she may seem calm much of the time as a parent, the mother of three admits she has her “moments” when she feels like “no one is listening” to her.

“Especially if you’re on a time crunch and trying to get out the door. I don’t always have as much patience as I’d like,” she tells Health. “But I try to remember, ‘It’s not that big of a deal, it’s fine; we’re going to get there.’ It’s about letting go of the plan — it doesn’t always work out!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian for Health Greg Swales

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian for Health Greg Swales

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian for Health Greg Swales

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Stormi to Disney World Ahead of the Toddler’s Second Birthday

As a mom, Kardashian believes “in being honest and giving my kids choices, but also teaching them respect and boundaries” at the same time.

“I want them to feel like they can always talk to me. I try not to make them feel bad if they tell me something honest,” she says.

Something else important to the star is “teaching [her kids] about God” — a priority that even makes its way into the family’s weekday routine.

“Every morning on the way to school we listen to a positive playlist,” Kardashian says. “Lately it’s been Kanye [West]‘s Sunday Service album.”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian covers Health's April 2020 issue Greg Swales

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Celebrates Her Seventh Birthday with a Girls-Only PJ Party at IHOP

Kardashian’s children (whom she shares with ex Scott Disick) feel the effects of her relationship with social media. As she tells Health, “I try to set boundaries because I notice how much better I feel when I’m not on it as much.”

“I put my phone in the bathroom at nighttime,” she says. “My kids don’t have phones, but I make sure that all the devices in the house — iPads and computers — have the Night Shift [it reduces blue light] on 24 hours a day.”

As for her kids’ time on the other devices? “We definitely have time limits,” Kardashian says.