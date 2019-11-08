How Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian's Relationship Has Changed Since Becoming Moms

After watching the Kardashians and Jenners interact for more than a decade on television, there’s no denying that they are one of the closest (or, dare we say, klosest) families in Hollywood.

And while they’re thankful for their tight-knit bond, sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian admit that their relationship has changed ever since they all become parents.

“I think that being a mom and also having an opinion of one another is a really fine line,” Khloé, mom to 18-month-old daughter True, tells PEOPLE.

Kourtney — who’s mom to sons Reign Aston, 5 next month, and Mason Dash, 10 next month, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 7 — agrees. “I think it is hard to not feel the need to chime in when it comes to what we’re doing in our family, because we are so close,” she says.

From L to R: Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West

“We’re just used to exerting our opinions,” adds the Poosh founder, 40.

While Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian West do share their feelings with each other about parenting, they try to give each other space, too.

“I definitely think that we’re such different moms, so we try to let each other do our own thing,” says Khloé, 35. “But I think it’s good that we go to each other for those things and we know we always have each other.”

From L to R: Penelope Disick, True Thompson and North West

The best part of having their own children now, all the sisters agree, is having them grow up with so many cousins in the family.

“Oh it is the best thing ever, it really is,” Khloé says. “Especially because Kim and I, we have our daughters [True and Chicago, 21 months] who are three months apart and with Kylie [Jenner] too [with daughter Stormi, 21 months]. It is such a blessing to have them grow up together.”

She adds, “And Penelope is so maternal. She loves to take care of everyone and it’s really sweet. They all get along so well and it’s such a blessing to have that experience.”