The reality star had just shared a series of bikini photos from her trip to Cabo, Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian Jokingly Tells Pal to 'Get Me Pregnant' After Fans Speculate Over Bikini Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is poking fun at any speculation that she's pregnant with her fourth baby.

On Monday, the reality star, 41, shared a series of photos from a trip to Cabo, Mexico, including a few selfies in a baby pink bikini.

After posting the images, some fans asked Kardashian in the comment section if she was expecting.

One of Kardashian's pals, Poosh chief content officer Sarah Howard, made light of the situation and commented on the post, "Let's have a baby!"

Kardashian — who is already a mother to sons Reign, 6, and Mason, 11, and daughter Penelope, 8 — jokingly replied, "get me pregnant."

Other fans also stood up for the Poosh founder, writing, "Why does everyone think she is pregnant?! She is perfect and her body is amazing and NATURAL."

Earlier this month, Scott Disick — with whom Kardashian shares her three children — wrote a heartfelt message about the reality star and her parenting.

"Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn't have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with," Disick, 37, wrote alongside a sweet photo of the exes and two of their children.

"I love u and our family more than anything in the world 🌎," he added.