During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney discussed how the medication she's taking in order to have a baby with Travis Barker has put her into a depression

Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About IVF Complications: 'Hasn't Been the Most Amazing Experience'

This article contains spoilers from the premiere episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Kourtney Kardashian is hoping for a baby with Travis Barker.

During Thursday's episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians, Kourtney, 43, opened up to mom Kris Jenner about wanting to have a child with Barker, 46.

The baby would be the engaged couple's first together. Kourtney is already mom to kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is dad to son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. He also shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

However, things were not going as planned for Kourtney, who revealed that she's currently facing complications in her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey, and experiencing depression as a result.

During a visit to Kourtney's home, Kris sat down with her eldest daughter and asked how her doctor's appointments were going.

"Awful," Kourtney responded, before elaborating in a confessional. "Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience."

kourtney kardashian, travis barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Speaking to her mom, Kourtney continued, "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight.' I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."

"The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause," she added.

"Based off of what? A drug?" Kris asked.

"Yes," said Kourtney. "The medication basically put me into depression."

In a confessional, the Poosh founder added: "I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's just having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us."

The news came as a shock to Kris, who told her daughter, "I feel like I've never seen you happier so the depression thing surprises me."

"And I have everything in the world to be happy about," Kourtney responded. "I just feel a little bit off. I'm super moody and hormonal. Like, I'm a lunatic half the time."

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kris completely understood where Kourtney was coming from and offered up her own experiences from having kids in the mid-1990s.

"I got pregnant in 1994 and had a miscarriage and my body entirely shut down," she said. "It stopped making anything. I was moody and depressed and bloated, didn't feel well. Everything you just described, the exact same thing happened."

In a confessional, Kris added, "Even though Kourtney has three beautiful children, it doesn't make it hurt any less if you're trying to have a baby and you've been struggling."

Kourtney was in agreement, explaining that the reason she and Barker, 46, "want it so badly" is because "we want to make something together."

"Yeah, of course," Kris responded. "You wanna bring your own baby, your own love into the world. You both know exactly how it feels to have a child and how to bring a child into the world, and now you want to do it with the love of your life."

"You'll have a beautiful baby, probably a year from now," she confidently added. "We'll be sitting right here."

"God willing," Kourtney said.

Kourtney Kardashian family photos Kourtney Kardashian with two of her kids | Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Prior to the Hulu show, the couple has previously talked about having a baby together.

Back in October, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a photo on Instagram from her Halloween weekend with Barker, during which she dressed up as Patricia Arquette's character, Alabama, from the 1993 classic film, True Romance.

In the comments of the photo, Barker, who dressed opposite his fiancée as Christian Slater's character, Clarence, hinted at the idea of expanding his family with Kourtney, writing, "Our sons name would be Elvis"

Though Barker's comment was a reference to a scene in the film where the ghost of Elvis visits Clarence, a source told PEOPLE in October that Kourtney would "love to have a baby with [Barker]."

A trailer for the series also showed the couple at the doctor's office beginning their journey toward expanding their family.

At one point, their doctor asked Kourtney for a "sample" before the reality star quipped, "We'll take our mics off so you don't get the audio." Another shot showed Kourtney lying down during a doctor's visit as the Blink-182 drummer held and kissed her hand.