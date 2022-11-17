Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands with Son Reign as He Wears Fuzzy Sweater in Cozy Photo: 'My Baby'

Kourtney Kardashian shared the sweet moment with her 7-year-old son on her Instagram Story Wednesday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 04:28 PM
kourtney kardashian, reign disick
Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty; Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying quality time with her youngest.

The POOSH founder, 43, shared a sweet snap on her Instagram Story Thursday with her 7-year-old son Reign as the pair sat together in a cozy-looking space.

In the photo, Kardashian holds Reign's hand as the little boy looks up at his mom. Reign looks snug in a fuzzy tan and black plaid sweater which he pairs with a soft black hat.

"My baby," Kardashian wrote on the picture of Reign sitting in front of a fireplace filled with candles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">kourtney kardashian</a>, reign disick
kourtney kardashian/instagram

Last month, the reality star, who is also mom to daughter Penelope, 10, and son, Mason 12, with ex Scott Disick, opened up about how she feels she's at a "different place" as a mom than her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.

While appearing on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kourtney was asked about how her bond with sister Khloé — which was the subject of a few Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoffs — seems to have changed over the years.

The Lemme founder explained that nothing negative happened between the sisters, but was able to pinpoint where the shift was.

"I think that when Khloé was pregnant with True and Kim had a surrogate at that time, I felt like they really bonded," Kourtney explained.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (12885772av) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a>, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana de la Hoya. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"They were going through the same things," she continued. "That's when I was unhappy with the show — partially because of them two, kind of ganging up."

Explaining that she was starting therapy and learning how to be vulnerable, Kourtney said she "felt like it was an intense time."

"But I feel like Khloé and I are good," she continued. "I spoke to her the whole time she was in Milan, we FaceTimed on the way to school this morning. I saw her this morning at school."

"I think life just isn't the same," she said. "I think I'm in a different place."

Related Articles
kim-khloe-kourtney-1-2000.jpg
Kourtney Kardashian Says She's at a 'Different Place' as a Mom Than Sisters Kim and Khloé
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) https://www.instagram.com/p/CkWxlORv-er/ khloekardashian Verified Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh. But I cant wait for Halloween to be over) Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Costume
Khloé Kardashian Says Surrogacy Journey was 'Very Different' from Kim's: 'Such a Control Freak'
Khloé Kardashian Says Surrogacy Journey was 'Very Different' Than Kim's: 'I'm Such a Control Freak'
kim kardashian, north west
Kim Kardashian's Kids Recreate Iconic Looks from Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E and Sade Adu: Watch
kourtney kardashian - Penelope and Reign
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Penelope and Reign Join Mom at Lemme Launch Party — See the Photo!
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out in Their Black Tie Best at Landon Barker's Birthday
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates the Return of Fall with Photo Collage Featuring Her Kids and Husband Travis Barker. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJz9ggrI8j/gshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Fall with Photo Collage Featuring Her Kids and Husband Travis Barker
kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Supportive' Travis Barker Helped Her Deal with Body Comments amid IVF
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech
kourtney-kardashian-mason
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Response to Son Mason Asking for McDonald's Fries After a Year Without
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf5SwDCFW7f/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D kourtneykardash Verified I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.
Kourtney Kardashian Says Daughter Penelope, 10, Sleeps with Her Almost 'Every Night': 'My Girl'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kourtney Kardashian Had No Hesitation About Taking Travis Barker's Last Name: 'A Given'
** EMBARGOED TILL MONDAY SEPTEMBER 12TH 8 AM *** Credit: Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ. Magazine — Kourtney Kardashian Named Her Lemme Nutritional Gummies After a Phrase She Says 'All the Time'
Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Nutritional Gummies Brand Lemme: 'Naming a Business Is Like Naming a Kid'
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian Cheers on Penelope, North and Reign During Zipline Adventure: Watch