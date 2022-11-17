Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands with Son Reign as He Wears Fuzzy Sweater in Cozy Photo: 'My Baby'

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying quality time with her youngest.

The POOSH founder, 43, shared a sweet snap on her Instagram Story Thursday with her 7-year-old son Reign as the pair sat together in a cozy-looking space.

In the photo, Kardashian holds Reign's hand as the little boy looks up at his mom. Reign looks snug in a fuzzy tan and black plaid sweater which he pairs with a soft black hat.

"My baby," Kardashian wrote on the picture of Reign sitting in front of a fireplace filled with candles.

Last month, the reality star, who is also mom to daughter Penelope, 10, and son, Mason 12, with ex Scott Disick, opened up about how she feels she's at a "different place" as a mom than her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.

While appearing on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kourtney was asked about how her bond with sister Khloé — which was the subject of a few Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoffs — seems to have changed over the years.

The Lemme founder explained that nothing negative happened between the sisters, but was able to pinpoint where the shift was.

"I think that when Khloé was pregnant with True and Kim had a surrogate at that time, I felt like they really bonded," Kourtney explained.

Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian , Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana de la Hoya. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"They were going through the same things," she continued. "That's when I was unhappy with the show — partially because of them two, kind of ganging up."

Explaining that she was starting therapy and learning how to be vulnerable, Kourtney said she "felt like it was an intense time."

"But I feel like Khloé and I are good," she continued. "I spoke to her the whole time she was in Milan, we FaceTimed on the way to school this morning. I saw her this morning at school."

"I think life just isn't the same," she said. "I think I'm in a different place."