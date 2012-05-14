The party, held outside around a pool, was hosted by the pregnant reality star's sister and mom

Kourtney Kardashian was surrounded by the most important people in her life – her family – as she was celebrated with a baby shower in L.A. over the weekend.

Kardashian, 33, is expecting her second child with boyfriend Scott Disick. This time, the parents of 2-year-old son Mason are having a girl.

The shower, a luncheon held on Saturday, was hosted by Kardashian’s famous sisters, including Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, according sources.

The afternoon fete, which also included a large circle of friends, was attended more than 50 guests who ate at tables set outside around the pool in the backyard of Jenner’s Hidden Hills home. Attendees were all asked to dress in the theme of “The Hamptons” for the shower, a source tells PEOPLE.

The event was organized by party-planner Sharon Sacks, who also did the planning for both Kim and Khloé’s weddings.