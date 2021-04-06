Travis Barker also posted several highlights from the trip, including a video of himself getting cozy with Kourtney Kardashian by an outdoor fire pit

Kourtney Kardashian Hangs Out with Travis Barker and His Kids in Ski Vacation Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is looking back on her time on the slopes with Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, shared several photos from her recent snowy getaway to Deer Valley, Utah, with the Barker, 45, and their respective children on Monday.

In the pictures, Kardashian hangs out on a snowmobile with Barker's 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella and Atiana De La Hoya, the 22-year-old daughter of the Blink-182 drummer's ex, Shanna Moakler. (Barker also shares 17-year-old son Landon Asher with Moakler.)

"up to snow good," she cheekily captioned the shots.

Meanwhile, Barker posted several highlights from the trip on his account, including a video of himself getting cozy with Kardashian by an outdoor fire pit.

"Real is rare 🖤," he wrote in the caption, tagging Kardashian.

Barker also shared a clip of the couple sledding down a slope on an inner tube, as well as a picture of the pair with Alabama, Atiana and Landon wrapped up in winter gear.

Last week, Alabama shared a TikTok video of her family trying their hand at the viral "Pass the Phone" challenge with Kardashian's two kids — Reign Aston, 6, and Penelope Scotland, 8½ — during their joint ski vacation.

"I'm passing the phone to somebody who can't get acrylics," Alabama said before Penelope came onscreen and said, "I'm passing the phone to somebody that doesn't let me do anything."

Kardashian then popped on screen. "I'm passing the phone to my boyfriend," she said, before handing the device over to Barker.

The video ended with the Poosh founder — who's also mom to son Mason Dash, 11, and shares all three of her kids with ex Scott Disick — telling Reign, "Okay, we're done."

"I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things," he said. "It just comes natural — it's like a maturity thing."

"And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of every day being with them, especially in the beginning of the relationship," Barker added. "I think missing someone is so important."