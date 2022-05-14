Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids — sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, — with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Photos from Laguna Beach Yacht Outing with Her 3 Children

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian is all about family.

The Kardashians star, 43, shared a carousel of throwback images from a family yacht outing she took with her three kids on Instagram Friday.

Kardashian detailed that the photographs she shared were from a month prior in the caption of her post. "Laguna Beach, California April 2022," she wrote.

In the post, the Poosh founder included numerous shots of her family, including one photograph of herself and daughter Penelope, 9, cuddled up together on the boat, and another of son Reign, 7, floating in a hot tub.

One other image showed Kardashian and her three kids facing away from the camera as they walked near a beach shore.

In that pic, Mason, 12, was captured wearing a set of checkered brown and black SKIMS pajamas from aunt Kim Kardashian's fashion line.

Notably absent from the trove of photos was her fiancé Travis Barker, to whom she got engaged in October 2021.

The pair had been dating for less than a year when the Blink-182 rocker got down on one knee, and the celebration continued after with a surprise dinner with both their families.

Their eventual nuptials will be the first legal wedding between Kardashian and Barker, 46.

Last month, the couple had an Elvis-officiated wedding ceremony in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammy Awards. Though they tried to get a marriage license for the event, they were unable to do so, which means they were not legally wed.

Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner recently chatted with PEOPLE about her daughter's nuptials, but kept her lips tightly sealed about the forthcoming event.