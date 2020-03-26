Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Deleted 10-Year-Old Son Mason Disick’s Instagram Account

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about social media rules in her house and why she deleted her son Mason‘s secret Instagram account.

During a Q&A session with her friend Sarah Howard on Instagram Live on Wednesday, Kourtney shared that 10-year-old Mason — whom she shares with Scott Disick along with daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5 — didn’t ask his parents for permission before creating an account on the social media platform.

“I see a lot of comments about Mason’s Instagram being deleted,” the mother of three said.

“He didn’t ask us,” she said, adding that while he doesn’t have a smart phone, he does have an iPad and a computer for school.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian, Sarah Howard Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her (Surprising!) Rule for Taking Her Kids to Disneyland

“I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t [old enough],” she continued. “He’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram, I think it’s 13.”

The Poosh founder added that she doesn’t want her kids to be exposed to the bullying that often accompanies social media.

“I think the thing that really worries me with kids is, people can be so mean,” she said, adding that it is “really easy to get consumed with it” as well.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian and son Mason Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

RELATED: Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Disciplining Her Kids with Scott Disick

Kourtney said that she and Scott “feel like it’s not the time” for Mason to join Instagram just yet.

“I made it private and then [Mason] turned it back to public without me knowing… so I just [deleted it],” she said. “It’s gone, it’s deleted.”

Kourtney has previously said that she wouldn’t call herself a “strict” mom, but that “I love to communicate with my kids, and I constantly check in and try to talk things through instead.”

In an E!-exclusive vlog from 2012, she said, “We just communicate, and I know that [Mason] may not always agree with my decision.”