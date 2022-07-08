Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Some All-Pink Backyard Fun Ahead of Daughter Penelope's 10th Birthday

"My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!!!" Kourtney Kardashian wrote in an Instagram story Thursday showing their pink-themed pre-birthday celebrations

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her daughter Penelope Disick's 10th birthday.

Through a series of Instagram stories on Thursday, The Kardashians star, 43, showed her family's very special pre-birthday celebrations.

"My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!!!" Kardashian wrote over photos of heart-shaped sustainable and biodegradable pink balloons. The reality star also shared a snap of heart-shaped vegan grilled cheeses with marinara sauce – all on a matching pink plate.

The Poosh founder also showed off her color-coordinated look of a pink swimsuit with matching bucket hat.

In her last story of the day, Kardashian and her daughter then slid down an inflatable slide.

Kardashian, who recently got married to Travis Barker in Italy, is also a mom to Reign, 7 and Mason, 12 — who she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

"You are so so nice and kind," wrote Penelope, who drew eight hearts at the bottom of the card with the word "family" written underneath.

The middle Disick sibling also included an adorably misspelled compliment for her stepdad: "You are so amazing you are the beast. You are the beast drummer ever."

"You make my mom happy!" she concluded. "Happy Fathers Day. Love Penelope."

Reign wrote simply, "Dear Travis happy fathers day," in his card. But he did draw two stick figures (apparently symbolizing Barker and Kardashian) holding each other's hands with a red heart between.

He ended the note with a cute signature of his name below the image.

After tying the knot with Kardashian in May, Barker is now a stepdad to her children.

At the same time, he's also a father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, who he shares with his ex Shanna Moakler, 47.

Barker is also a father figure to Moakler's child Atiana De La Hoya, 23, from her previous relationship with boxer turned fight promoter Oscar De La Hoya, 49.

On Father's Day Sunday, Barker and Kardashian shared a series of pictures via Instagram Story from their outing with Landon, Alabama and Atiana, during which the group enjoyed their lunch in an intimate and beautiful backyard setting.