Kourtney Kardashian Says She's Eating Quail Eggs Daily to Help 'Baby-Making' with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian continues to document her fertility process with Travis Barker on Hulu's The Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian is revealing another unconventional practice she's tried to assist in her fertility journey with Travis Barker.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder, 43, shared that she was eating quail eggs to help the "baby-making" process with husband Barker, 46.

"I don't know if I'm going to regret this lunch choice," Kardashian told friend Stephanie Shepherd as they sat down to eat together. "I have to eat quail eggs every day too."

Kardashian explained she was eating the small eggs "for baby-making."

"Why can't you just eat a regular egg?" asked Shepherd, to which Kardashian admitted, "I don't know."

"They're cute and small. It's weird though," added Shepherd.

In a confessional, Kardashian said that "quail eggs supposedly are useful when trying to have a baby," however, she's "not sure if that's documented online."

"I haven't looked it up," she said with a laugh.

Kardashian and Barker have been open about their IVF journey, which they are on to add to their blended family that already includes five children. (Kardashian has three kids — sons Reign Aston, 7, and Mason Dash, 12, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 9½ — while Barker is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 16, and son Landon Asher, 18.)

During last week's episode of The Kardashians, the couple shared that they were on a "Panchakarma cleanse" which Kardashian described as an Ayurvedic approach that is "like 3,000 years old" and aims to "get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs."

In a confessional, Kardashian explained that the pair were doing the cleanse as their "last egg retrieval was not successful." As part of the cleanse, Kardashian and Barker were prohibited from sex, caffeine and exercise.

"I'm on so much estrogen right now, that on top of not having sex with you, or not having caffeine, if my moods take a turn, that's why," the mom of three told Barker, who sweetly replied, "I'm okay with a bad day or a rough day with you than a day without you."

As the couple sat in Kardashian's living room together, they were joined by "Ayurvedic expert" Martha Soffer.

Kardashian asked Soffer why she and Barker were restricted from having sex.

"Because when you do any movement like you do exercise, or you have sex, you make your metabolism move," she explained. "The ghee actually, takes all the toxins, binds them, takes them to your GI tract, and when we do the castor oil, it's gonna bring them out and then you just feel amazing."

The wellness expert also questioned Kardashian about her thyroid levels, to which she said her doctor gave her an unconventional suggestion to keep them in check.

"He told me what would help it was drinking [Travis' sperm], like four times a week," Kardashian shared.

"After the pre-cleanse, we will do a seven-day cleanse, where we will go to her spa every day, and we go for like four hours a day," Kardashian continued in a confessional. "I'm super grateful that Travis is doing this with me. I don't think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it's something we have to do together. We're making a baby together, we have to be on the same page."

A source told PEOPLE in April that the couple, who legally got married early last month and recently tied the knot for the third time in Italy, "decided to try and get pregnant after they had dated for a few months" and started the IVF process "last summer."

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster. They never expected it to be as hard as it's been," said the insider. "It's been especially difficult for Kourtney. They still would love to have a baby."