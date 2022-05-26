Kourtney Kardashian Details Intense Cleanse Prohibiting Sex, Caffeine and Exercise to Help Fertility

"I’m super grateful that Travis is doing this with me. I don’t think I could do it on my own," Kourtney Kardashian says of her fertility journey on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are revealing one of the more intense methods they tried to help with their fertility journey.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the couple shared that they were on a "Panchakarma cleanse" which Kardashian described as an Ayurvedic approach that is "like 3,000 years old" and aims to "get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs."

In a confessional, the 43-year-old explained that the pair were doing the cleanse as their "last egg retrieval was not successful."

"I did this cleanse 10 years ago. I kept telling Travis about this and this is the one thing that we haven't tried that he's heard me talk about," she added.

As part of the cleanse, Kardashian and Barker, 46, were prohibited from sex, caffeine and exercise.

"I'm on so much estrogen right now, that on top of not having sex with you, or not having caffeine, if my moods take a turn, that's why," the mom of three told Barker, who sweetly replied, "I'm okay with a bad day or a rough day with you than a day without you."

As the couple sat in Kardashian's living room together, they were joined by "Ayurvedic expert" Martha Soffer.

"I miss caffeine, I miss having sex and I miss exercising," Barker told Soffer.

Kardashian then asked Soffer why she and Barker were restricted from having sex.

"Because when you do any movement like you do exercise, or you have sex, you make your metabolism move," she explained. "The ghee actually, takes all the toxins, binds them, takes them to your GI tract, and when we do the castor oil, it's gonna bring them out and then you just feel amazing."

The wellness expert also questioned Kardashian about her thyroid levels, to which she said her doctor gave her an unconventional suggestion to keep them in check.

"He told me what would help it was drinking [Travis' sperm], like four times a week," Kardashian shared.

"I love this doctor," added Barker with a laugh.

"After the pre-cleanse, we will do a seven-day cleanse, where we will go to her spa every day, and we go for like four hours a day," Kardashian continued in a confessional. "I'm super grateful that Travis is doing this with me. I don't think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it's something we have to do together. We're making a baby together, we have to be on the same page."

Kardashian and Barker have been open about their IVF journey, which they are on to add to their blended family that already includes five children. (Kardashian has three kids — sons Reign Aston, 7, and Mason Dash, 12, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 9½ — while Barker is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 16, and son Landon Asher, 18.)

A source told PEOPLE last month that the couple, who legally got married earlier this month and tied the knot for the third time in Italy last week, "decided to try and get pregnant after they had dated for a few months" and started the IVF process "last summer."

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster. They never expected it to be as hard as it's been," said the insider. "It's been especially difficult for Kourtney. They still would love to have a baby."

The source added, "Travis is not putting any pressure on Kourtney though. He just wants her to be happy and healthy."