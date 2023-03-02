Kourtney Kardashian Denies Being Pregnant as She Hits Back at Comments on Her Body

Kourtney Kardashian is setting the record straight.

The POOSH founder, 43, clapped back at a social media user who made a comment about her body underneath her latest Instagram post she shared on Thursday.

In the series of snaps, Kardashian models a sleek lime green two-piece featuring a cropped cardigan and body-hugging flare pants to promote the latest product from her vitamin line Lemme.

"Is she pregnant" one fan commented as captured by Comments by Celebs.

Kardashian responded, "the after affects [sic] of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much) ... also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?"

The Kardashians star has been open about her journey of trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker, 47. Their blended family currently includes five children: Kardashian has three kids — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — while Barker is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19.

The pair shared their process via the Hulu series in May. In one episode, they revealed that they would be going into an egg retrieval for the first time. The following week, they shared that the "egg retrieval didn't go the way that we would've hoped."

"He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn't make it to the embryo stage," she explained. "We start back again and we are at Dr. A's office to check my follicles."

While at the appointment, Dr. A noted, "This is the best it's ever been. We've never gotten to this point."

"The fertility journey, Travis and I stay in the moment with it and just do the steps we need to do," said Kourtney in a confessional. "It's nice to hear good news and have some positivity, so we love that but we just wait to hear the final thoughts from Dr. Wood once he receives my blood work and really gets to look at the follicles."

Later that month she detailed an intense cleanse that she hoped would help her fertility.

As part of the "Panchakarma" cleanse, Kardashian and Barker were prohibited from sex, caffeine and exercise, they shared on The Kardashians.

"I'm on so much estrogen right now, that on top of not having sex with you, or not having caffeine, if my moods take a turn, that's why," the mom of three told Barker, who sweetly replied, "I'm okay with a bad day or a rough day with you than a day without you."

In December, the star said she was feeling like herself after stopping IVF treatments for 10 months.

"Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF," she wrote in an Instagram story on top of a photo of her treadmill's dashboard. "For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"