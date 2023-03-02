Kourtney Kardashian Denies Being Pregnant as She Hits Back at Comments on Her Body

"Are we still asking women if they're pregnant?" Kourtney Kardashian replied to one social media commenter who questioned if she was expecting

By
Published on March 2, 2023 07:53 PM
Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2018 CFDA Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian is setting the record straight.

The POOSH founder, 43, clapped back at a social media user who made a comment about her body underneath her latest Instagram post she shared on Thursday.

In the series of snaps, Kardashian models a sleek lime green two-piece featuring a cropped cardigan and body-hugging flare pants to promote the latest product from her vitamin line Lemme.

"Is she pregnant" one fan commented as captured by Comments by Celebs.

Kardashian responded, "the after affects [sic] of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much) ... also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?"

The Kardashians star has been open about her journey of trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker, 47. Their blended family currently includes five children: Kardashian has three kids — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — while Barker is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19.

The pair shared their process via the Hulu series in May. In one episode, they revealed that they would be going into an egg retrieval for the first time. The following week, they shared that the "egg retrieval didn't go the way that we would've hoped."

"He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn't make it to the embryo stage," she explained. "We start back again and we are at Dr. A's office to check my follicles."

While at the appointment, Dr. A noted, "This is the best it's ever been. We've never gotten to this point."

"The fertility journey, Travis and I stay in the moment with it and just do the steps we need to do," said Kourtney in a confessional. "It's nice to hear good news and have some positivity, so we love that but we just wait to hear the final thoughts from Dr. Wood once he receives my blood work and really gets to look at the follicles."

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her 'Thicker Body' Since Gaining 20 Lbs.: 'I Love Being Curvier'

Later that month she detailed an intense cleanse that she hoped would help her fertility.

As part of the "Panchakarma" cleanse, Kardashian and Barker were prohibited from sex, caffeine and exercise, they shared on The Kardashians.

"I'm on so much estrogen right now, that on top of not having sex with you, or not having caffeine, if my moods take a turn, that's why," the mom of three told Barker, who sweetly replied, "I'm okay with a bad day or a rough day with you than a day without you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In December, the star said she was feeling like herself after stopping IVF treatments for 10 months.

"Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF," she wrote in an Instagram story on top of a photo of her treadmill's dashboard. "For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqPQVev1cd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link hed: Travis Barker Swoons Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'
Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Kourtney Kardashian attends the Dior Men's Fall 2020 Runway Show on December 03, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men)
Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Finally' Getting Her Energy Back 10 Months After Undergoing IVF Treatment
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party with Her and Husband Travis Barker's Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu147Zvmvk/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Black-and-White Shot of Travis Barker Shaving Son Reign's Head
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 8, Gets a Haircut from Travis Barker in Sweet Photo
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Travis Barker Says He's 'Never Been Fazed' Sharing IVF Journey with Kourtney Kardashian on TV
kourtney kardashian, reign disick
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She's Kept a Lock of Son Reign's Hair — and Smells It 'Often'
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says She's Eating Quail Eggs Daily to Help 'Baby-Making' with Travis Barker
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian Details Intense Cleanse Prohibiting Sex, Caffeine and Exercise to Help Fertility
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Runway, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Sep 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Blended Family amid Unplugged Dinner Son Mason Skipped: 'True Love'
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals IVF Egg Retrieval 'Didn't Go the Way We Would've Hoped'
Kourtney kardashian christmas Trees
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Red Christmas Trees as She Teases Her Holiday Decor
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Making It to IVF Egg Retrieval on Third Try: 'A Lot of Hope'
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram . kourtney k posted for alabama Barker's birthday including throwback photos of her and penelope pre kravis
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Alabama Barker's Birthday with Throwback Snaps of Her and Penelope Disick
Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Stepson Landon Barker Says He's 'So Thankful' for Her and Her Family
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Travis Barker 'Took a Break' from IVF to 'Try Things Naturally'
Kourtney Kardashian Blended Family Bday Pic
Kourtney Kardashian Says Having Blended Family with Travis Barker Is 'All I Could Ever Want'