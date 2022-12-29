Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family

Kourtney Kardashian Barker hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party, which featured performances by Sia

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 12:09 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party with Her and Husband Travis Barker's Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu147Zvmvk/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D
Photo: Kourtney kardashian/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker spent the Christmas holiday with her blended family.

This year, the Lemme founder, 43, hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party — and, on Wednesday, she shared gorgeous scenes on Instagram from the extravagant holiday experience with her children.

Kardashian has three kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — while her husband, Travis Barker, is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19, as well as stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

Multiple members of the Kardashian-Barker clan made an appearance in the festive photo carousel shared Wednesday.

In various photos, Kardashian wears a long-sleeve white cutout gown with a rose appliqué on the bodice, ruching, and a sheer skirt. Her look matched the event's stylish aesthetic, which included red curtains, a ceiling full of red balloons, a red Christmas tree surrounded by vintage rocking horses, and a bright red ball pit.

The Blink-182 rocker, 47, stood proudly beside his stylish wife in many photos, wearing an all-black outfit that was accessorized with a long trench coat. He called the look "Halloween on Christmas" in the comments section of his wife's post.

In another photo, they appear to be having a conversation as Landon stands behind them, wearing a similar black ensemble, next to his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio. In another photo from the event, the father-son duo poses next to a group of friends and fellow musician Machine Gun Kelly, wearing their versions of a classic black tuxedo.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Dazzles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party with Her and Husband Travis Barker's Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu147Zvmvk/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D
Kourtney kardashian/instagram

Penelope attended the family festivities looking like a mini-me of her mom. She dressed in her version of Kardashian's fashion-forward dress; it was in the shape of a ball gown and featured floral detail.

Her brother Reign sported a black t-shirt underneath a satin, black tux with gold embellishment. He proudly wore the look with black boots with a green alien printed all over them.

The famous mom captioned the stylish set of snaps: "Twas the night before Christmas…since 1979❤️."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Dazzles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party with Her and Husband Travis Barker's Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu147Zvmvk/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D
Kourtney kardashian/instagram

Before the festivities, Kardashian and her beau shared birthday wishes for Alabama, who was absent from the photo carousel along with her stepbrother Mason.

Earlier this month, the proud mom opened up about how she's been feeling since beginning her IVF journey, documented in part on The Kardashians, writing on her Instagram Story: "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF. For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

In an interview last month with GQ, Barker shared why he's "never been fazed" talking about his famous wife's IVF journey.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Addressing scenes in which the couple undergoes fertility treatments, including Kardashian going in for an egg-retrieval procedure, Barker said he doesn't "give a f---" about being open with viewers and has "never been fazed by any of that."

"I don't care if I'm c---ing in a cup, or whatever. It's real life," he explained, noting that publicly sharing their journey "can help people."

"Seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman, you saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real. And there's however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it's, like, relatable, you know?" he told the outlet.

Related Articles
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with a Festive Family Christmas Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmbK10P-7r/
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with Festive Family Christmas Photo
Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff celebrate their new book 'A Love Letter Life' at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CmkMUZmBd23/ audreyroloff Verified Nothing sweeter than littles singing Christmas hymns🥺Although this song isn’t just a “Christmas” song in our home…. We sing it year round over here😜 Bode in particular loves it… been singing it to him at bedtime for the last 2 years🎶 These little blessings have such a way of reminding me to find joy in the littlest things. And to stand in awe and wonder of God every day. “Be near me, Lord Jesus; I ask Thee to stay close by me forever and love me, I pray. Bless all the dear children in Thy tender care, and fit us for heaven, to live with Thee there” #merrychristmas #christmas #christmastree #jesusisking 4d
Audrey Roloff Shares Sweet Video of Son Bode and Daughter Ember Singing Christmas Hymn to Baby Radley
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photos of True — Including One of Her Meeting Sia — at Christmas Party
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photos of True — Including One of Her Meeting Sia — at Christmas Party
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmlLvFduz1P/ hayley_hubbard Verified ‘Twas the night before Christmas 🎅🏼🤶🏼🎄 3d
Tyler Hubbard and Family Spend Christmas Eve Baking Gingerbread Cookies — See the Cute Photos!
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Celebrate First Christmas as a Married Couple with Son Matteo
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Celebrate First Christmas as a Married Couple with Son Matteo
Brie Bella christmas 2022
Brie Bella and Husband Celebrate Christmas with Their Kids in Cute Family Photo: 'Sending Love'
Chanel West Coast Celebrates an 'Amazing' First Christmas with Daughter Bowie — See the Photos!
Chanel West Coast Celebrates an 'Amazing' First Christmas with Daughter Bowie — See the Photos!
nick carter christmas 2022
Nick Carter Shares Family Photo Celebrating Christmas with Wife and Their Three Kids
Savannah Guthrie family Christmas
Savannah Guthrie Shares Adorable Photo with Her Family in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Very Merry'
Lindsay Arnold Cusick
Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Christmas with Daughter Sage in Family Photos: 'Grateful'
lance bass and his husband Michael Turchin
Lance Bass and Husband Michael Turchin Celebrate Christmas with Their Twins — See the Photos!
Tom Brady Shares Silly Christmas Gifts Celebrating His Three Kids' Passions
Tom Brady Shares Photos of Sweet Christmas Gifts Celebrating His Three Kids' Passions
gabrielle union, dwyane wade
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Enjoy Christmas with Daughter Kaavia on Tropical Getaway: Photo
Madonna and her children
Madonna Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Celebration with Four of Her Kids: 'Santa Baby'
Thomas Rhett family christmas card
Thomas Rhett Poses with Wife and Four Daughters in Cute Christmas Card Photo: 'Sending Love'
Donny Osmond Says He and Wife Debbie Had Their Grandchildren on the North Pole Express’ for the Holidays
See Donny Osmond, Wife Debbie and Family Jam Out to 'Feliz Navidad' on the 'North Pole Express'