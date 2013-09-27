Is Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Starting a New Toddler Trend?

The reality star's little girl steps out in a chic turban on three different occasions.

Forget fedoras! Penelope Disick is all about the head turban. And we know why: Mom Kourtney Kardashian is also a big fan of fabulous head accessories, so it only makes sense that her little girl would be rocking similarly styled headgear.

On Wednesday, the fashionable pair stepped out to visit the family’s Dash boutique in West Hollywood and the 14-month-old sported a fuchsia wrap (far right). But that wasn’t the first time we’ve spotted her wearing the elaborate style.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On May 1, the little cutie wore a pirate tied kerchief (far left) while vacationing with the whole Kardashian brood in Santorini, Greece. And last November, the toddler stayed close to her mom wearing a printed scarf (middle) during a trip to Miami Beach.

Image zoom

Splash News Online; X17online(2)



So is Kourtney passing on her sophisticated tastes or has she just come up with a chic way to keep her baby girl’s head protected from the sun while they’re out and about? Whatever the reason, we kind of love it. It’s sweet and adorable.