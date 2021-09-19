Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Perform Cute Choreographed Dance on TikTok: 'Best Friends'

Kourtney Kardashian and 9-year-old daughter Penelope choreographed a dance number to the Liv and Maddie theme song for a cute TikTok video

Kourtney Kardashian is solidifying her status as a cool mom.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, joined 9-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland for a choreographed dance number on TikTok. The pair showed off their moves to Linda and Heather's theme song from Disney's Liv and Maddie.

The mom of three co-parents Penelope, as well as sons Mason Dash, 11½, and Reign Aston, 6½, with ex Scott Disick, 38, whom she dated on-and-off from 2005 to 2015.

Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker have been spending time with each other's kids as their relationship continues to grow. Barker, 45, even began sharing his music skills with Penelope by giving her drum lessons for her birthday in July.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea," a source told PEOPLE in January of Barker and Kardashian. "He's a good guy and a really great dad. Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Barker's daughter Alabama Luella, 15½, has even referred to the Poosh founder as her "stepmom" on social media.

The Blink-182 drummer shares Alabama and son Landon Asher, 17½, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46. Barker also remains close with Moakler's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, from a previous marriage.

He and Kardashian began dating late last year, PEOPLE reported in January. "They've been dating for about a month or two," a source said at the time. "They've been friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic. Travis has liked her for a while."

