Cousin Cuddles! Kourtney Kardashian Shares Snap of Penelope Holding Chicago: 'Heart Explosion'

Chicago‘s got a forever pal in her cousin Penelope Scotland!

The 21-month-old daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West looked right at home in the arms of her 7-year-old cousin, looking directly at the camera in a snapshot Kourtney Kardashian shared to Instagram on Thursday evening.

Little Chi wears a long-sleeved white dress and ballet-style shoes for the photo op, while Kourtney’s daughter sports a gray one-piece outfit and white cowboy boots, looking off camera as she holds the toddler close.

“Heart explosion,” Kourtney, 40, captioned the image — and her younger sister Khloé Kardashian couldn’t agree more, writing in a comment, “Explodes 😍😍😍😍.”

Cuteness has reigned supreme on Kourtney’s Instagram feed as of late. In September, she shared a collection of images featuring her 4½-year-old son Reign Aston striking a series of impressively disciplined karate poses.

The adorable little boy was dressed in the martial art’s signature white karategi uniform with a white belt and black sneakers, his hair tied back as he held up his fists for the camera.

“My karate kid,” the proud mom captioned her cute post.

It has been a fall full of bonding for the Kardashian cousins. Earlier this month, Kourtney and Kim’s kids traveled with their moms to Armenia, where Kim’s three youngest children — daughter Chicago as well as sons Psalm, 5 months, and Saint, 3½ — were baptized at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat.

Days later, the KKW Beauty mogul shared that she had been baptized along with the kids, sharing photos that featured Psalm, Chicago, Saint and their 6-year-old big sister North inside the cathedral.

In other photos and video footage, Reign, Penelope and their big brother Mason Dash, 9½, could also be seen accompanying their family and standing inside the cathedral.

“Thank you Armenia for hosting my family and I in such a memorable trip,” Kim captioned one post. “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”