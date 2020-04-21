Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Channel Lady and the Tramp as They Eat Pasta Together

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

And they call it bella notte!

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Scotland, 7½, are two peas in a pod (or rather, meatballs on a plate?) in a food-focused photo the mother of three shared to Instagram on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet photo, taken amid a beachy backdrop, Kourtney and her only daughter share a spaghetti noodle between them, evoking the iconic scene from Lady and the Tramp in which the titular characters dine on a plate of spaghetti and meatballs as they are serenaded by two restaurant workers.

“My lady,” Kourtney, 41, captioned the memorable snapshot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Turns 41! See Sweet Birthday Wishes from Kim, Khloé and More Family Members

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was treated to a drive-by birthday parade as she spent her special day at her Calabasas, California, home with her three kids: sons Reign Aston, 5, and Mason Dash, 10, as well as Penelope — the latter of whom planned a very special surprise for her mom.

“I have the sweetest daughter in the whole world,” the Poosh founder wrote on social media alongside a series of videos that documented the sweet trail of flower petals Penelope scattered throughout their home.

“She made all of this?” Reign could be heard asking his mother admiringly, as Kourtney called the thoughtful gesture the “most special thing I’ve ever seen.”

She went on to share a very special Minnie Mouse balloon display she had received on behalf of sister Khloé Kardashian and her 2-year-old daughter True. “The things that make me happy,” Kourtney wrote alongside a photo of the sentimental decoration.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian with daughter Penelope and son Reign Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: New Lady and the Tramp Trailer Recreates Iconic Spaghetti and Meatball Scene



Kourtney recently spoke out about how highly she considers the importance of being a mom in her everyday life, defending herself against sisters Khloé, 35, and Kim Kardashian West, who accused her of not having a strong work ethic on an episode of KUWTK.

The reality star addressed the accusations in a series of tweets earlier this month ahead of the second part of the season 18 premiere, writing on Twitter, “I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break.”

“I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well,” she wrote. “In fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life.”

“I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt,” she concluded.