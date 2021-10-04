Kourtney Kardashian's 9-Year-Old Daughter Penelope Is Unrecognizable in Early Halloween Costume

Spooky season is in full swing for Penelope Scotland.

Kourtney Kardashian shared photographic evidence that her family is getting into the Halloween spirit early, posting a pair of photos on Instagram showing her 9-year-old daughter dressed up in a scary costume on Sunday. She shared the photos alongside a black heart emoji, spider emoji and bat emoji.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Penelope wore dark eye shadow and face paint plus an all-black ensemble for the dress-up moment, including a hat and a pair of Dr. Martens combat boots.

"She's so cute," Aunt Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comment section.

Kourtney, 42, posted a collection of festive photos to Instagram Friday, on the occasion of the first day of October. The first photo in the Halloween-themed gallery saw the reality star's home entryway flanked by two enormous skeleton figures.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Dresses Up Early for Halloween Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Another picture was a selfie of the reality star, wearing a skeleton costume along with a photo filter that gave her devil horns. Other images showed an elaborate table spread, along with a brief video clip showing the words "Men quake in fear!" on a movie screen.

The mom of three co-parents Penelope, as well as sons Mason Dash, 11, and Reign Aston, 6½, with ex Scott Disick, 38, whom she dated on-and-off from 2005 to 2015.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker's Stepdaughter Reacts to Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox's SKIMS Shoot: 'HOT'