Kourtney Kardashian's 9-Year-Old Daughter Penelope Is Unrecognizable in Early Halloween Costume
"She's so cute," Aunt Khloe Kardashian said of 9-year-old Penelope Scotland
Spooky season is in full swing for Penelope Scotland.
Kourtney Kardashian shared photographic evidence that her family is getting into the Halloween spirit early, posting a pair of photos on Instagram showing her 9-year-old daughter dressed up in a scary costume on Sunday. She shared the photos alongside a black heart emoji, spider emoji and bat emoji.
Penelope wore dark eye shadow and face paint plus an all-black ensemble for the dress-up moment, including a hat and a pair of Dr. Martens combat boots.
"She's so cute," Aunt Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comment section.
Kourtney, 42, posted a collection of festive photos to Instagram Friday, on the occasion of the first day of October. The first photo in the Halloween-themed gallery saw the reality star's home entryway flanked by two enormous skeleton figures.
Another picture was a selfie of the reality star, wearing a skeleton costume along with a photo filter that gave her devil horns. Other images showed an elaborate table spread, along with a brief video clip showing the words "Men quake in fear!" on a movie screen.
The mom of three co-parents Penelope, as well as sons Mason Dash, 11, and Reign Aston, 6½, with ex Scott Disick, 38, whom she dated on-and-off from 2005 to 2015.
Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker have been spending time with each other's kids as their relationship continues to grow. Barker, 45, even began sharing his music skills with Penelope by giving her drum lessons for her birthday back in July.
They made their red carpet debut last month at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where she and Megan Fox introduced Barker and Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly as "our future baby daddies."