Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Hilariously Recreates Mom's 'Cry Myself to Sleep' Moment

Kourtney Kardashian previously parodied the Keeping Up with the Kardashians scene in her own TikTok video with Addison Rae

In a Saturday video on her mom's TikTok feed, the 8½-year-old child of Kourtney, 41, and Scott Disick is joined by a friend and they mouth the words to a scene from a 2018 KUWTK episode in which Kourtney discusses freezing her eggs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I mean, I feel fine, I just cry myself to sleep every night," Penelope "says," over an audio clip from her mom's previous conversation about how the hormones have affected her.

"Yeah, that's totally normal," the friend "responds," channeling Larsa Pippen.

This isn't the first time the famous scene has popped up on the mom of three's TikTok page. Back in June, she and Addison Rae recreated the moment together in a playful video on the platform.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian hasn't announced plans to expand her family — which also includes sons Reign Aston, 6, and Mason Dash, 11, with Disick, 37 — as of yet, but the former couple joked about having a fourth child together during November's season 19 finale of their E! reality show.

Disick and Kardashian, who ended their nine-year relationship in 2015, didn't answer questions coming their way and teased their family. Kourtney asked, "What do you guys think?" as she pulled up her shirt and stuck out her stomach to mimic a baby bump. "Look!"

"Stop, you just pushed that out," mom Kris Jenner said.

Kardashian is currently dating Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, while Disick has been in a relationship with model Amelia Hamlin.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope | Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian could be expanding her family soon with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. (The pair already share daughter True, who turns 3 next month).

A source recently told PEOPLE that the Good American co-founder, 36, is dedicated to having more children, but can occasionally become frustrated about the timing of the process.

"Tristan had a few days off and spent time with Khloé and True in Los Angeles. The family even had an early birthday celebration for him," the source said, referring to the NBA player's recent 30th. "Khloé and Tristan are good. They are obviously spending a lot more time apart now since Tristan lives in Boston. They are still moving forward with their plan to have another baby."