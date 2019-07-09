Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Celebrates 7th Birthday with a Girls-Only PJ Party at IHop

Girls just wanna have fun — and pancakes!

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s middle child and only daughter Penelope Scotland celebrated turning 7-years-old by having a girls-only birthday bash at a local IHop, where she was treated to a special brunch.

To make the outing even more exciting, Penelope arrived at the restaurant chain alongside her party guests, who all wore pajamas and slippers, in a white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon limo.

Besides a few of her closest friends, also in attendance at Penelope’s PJ pancake party was her mom and her famous aunts Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian.

Penelope’s cousins North, 6, who is the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye West, and True Thompson, Khloé’s 15-month-old baby girl, were also part of the festivities.

Noticeably missing, however, was aunt Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi Webster and aunt Kendall Jenner. Penelope’s younger cousins Dream (the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna) and Chicago (Kim and Kanye’s other daughter) were also not there.

The exciting celebrations were documented by both Kim and Khloé, who shared photos and videos of the IHop outing on their Instagram Stories.

Both sisters recorded the moment when Penelope’s fancy ride pulled up to the restaurant and had its falcon-wing door open, revealing the pile of little girls waiting to exit the vehicle as Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber‘s “I Don’t Care” blasted inside the limo.

In the video, North is one of the first girls to excitedly come out of the limo, wearing a set of silk pink pajamas and matching blob fish slippers. The 6-year-old also adorably wore her hair in power buns.

Not far behind, Penelope follows her cousin out of the limo, wearing a set of her own white pajamas with pink lining. The birthday girl paired her comfortable long-sleeved shirt and pants ensemble with matching slide-on slippers and a brown purse.

Kourtney, 40, came out last, honoring her little girl’s wishes in a salmon silk pajama set and slippers.

Once inside, Khloé snapped photos of Penelope enjoying her meal alongside True, who despite not being old enough to ride in the limo still wore a cute set of pajamas for the party.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, also shared three photos of her daughter with the birthday girl and their cousin.

In the first, Penelope happily held up True as a large bouquet of balloons hung behind her. Underneath them, Khloé posted a “Happy Birthday” sticker with a rainbow.

The next shot saw North join her cousins as they all smiled for the camera in front of the large, pink and rainbow unicorn balloons.

Khloé’s final photo was shared to her Instagram account later on Monday.

“💕 Ps Birthday Bash with these Besties 💕 #Cousins#FamilyOverEverything” she captioned the adorable picture of Penelope sitting alongside True and North in their pajamas.

In addition to the party, Penelope received tons of love from her famous fam on Monday in honor of her 7th birthday.

Kris Jenner was the first to express her love for Penelope, sharing a series of snapshots of the little girl over the years posing solo plus with Jenner, younger brother Reign Aston, 4½, and North.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope!” Kris, 63, captioned her post. “You are the sunshine of our lives and I am so blessed to have you to love and watch you grow up!!! Thank you for bringing me so much joy and being the best sister, daughter, granddaughter and cousin!!! I love you so much my little P … “

Sharing the same image of her niece and daughter to her Instagram Story, Kim, 38, wrote, “Best Friends Forever,” captioning another of the girls lounging outdoors together, “My sweet baby P! I love you more than you could ever imagine! Happy Birthday!”

Kourtney shared her mixed emotions over her daughter’s newest age milestone on Sunday evening, sharing a collection of photos of Penelope to her Instagram Story.

“My baby girl turns 7 tomorrow,” she wrote on top of a sweet throwback snapshot of a toddler-age Penelope with cake frosting on her face, adding a string of crying emojis.

“Gonna go cry myself to sleep,” the Poosh founder captioned the final image, of her little girl wearing a sequined captain’s hat while inside a shoe closet.

Penelope also celebrated her birthday last month alongside North at a joint Candy Land-themed bash held in Kourtney’s backyard. The cute cousins frolicked among a colorful sweets explosion, revealed a post on Poosh, wearing coordinating rainbow outfits and indulging in a variety of treats.

Aside from Kourtney, Kris and Kim, Penelope’s dad Scott, 36, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, plus Khloé and True were also in attendance.

In addition to the Candy Castle (“a life-size gingerbread house that was filled floor-to-ceiling with candy from Sugar Factory,” the post shared), other details from the sunny outdoor soirée included a “candy costume playhouse,” tons of colorful balloons, a Dragon’s Breath dessert, a “candy bounce house,” face painting and even a station where kids could design their own “candy sunglasses” from Gap Kids.

And of course, no one left empty-handed. Favors included “the most diverse offering of Barbies,” tie-dye shirts and yummy edible take-homes courtesy of Sugar Factory.