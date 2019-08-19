Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Claims She's Not a Working Mom: 'I Most Definitely Am'

Kourtney Kardashian wants to make something clear: she is a working mom, but that doesn’t mean she’s any less dedicated to her kids.

The reality star, 40, had some choice words for trolls who commented on her recent vacation photos from Idaho with her kids, claiming that she doesn’t work.

“Kourtney this is why ppl say u don’t work girl 💁🏽‍♀️,” one commenter wrote, while another said that “working moms are dedicated too.”

“Who says I am not a working mom?” Kardashian wrote back. “Because I most definitely am. Working mom’s can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

“We all have our priorities,” she said in another comment. “So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

She added, “Travel diary coming soon on @poosh,” along with an emoji of the crying from laughter cat, in reference to the lifestyle website she founded.

It looks like Kardashian and her three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — have been making plenty of amazing memories this summer, as their Idaho trip came just after spending a few weeks in Italy.

In a series of photos with the caption, “Meanwhile in 🇺🇸,” Kardashian and Penelope showed off their golfing skills on a gorgeous course with spectacular views of the trees, mountains and sunset.

Kardashian’s caption seems to be a reference to another vacation that several members of her famous family have been on to celebrate Kylie Jenner‘s birthday. The clan has been in Europe aboard the Tranquility.

Kardashian and her kids were also in Italy, an experience that made the mother of three emotional, sharing that she felt “overwhelmingly grateful” for the time with her children abroad.

“Wow, I just had the most beautiful night with my kids watching the sunset, feeling overwhelmingly grateful for this past few weeks spent together in Italy and so in awe of God’s creation there was nothing for me to do but cry (happy tears),” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has often spoken out about how important family is to her; in July, she shared a photo of herself with Penelope and Reign in Costa Rica, saying, “Focus on what you love and what fulfills you.”