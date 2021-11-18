"I'm with my kids every day," Kourtney Kardashian replied to the critic on her Instagram post

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Commenter Who Says She's 'Finally' with Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian isn't letting anyone critique her role as a mom.

After sharing a series of photos Wednesday from her family's luxurious vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the Poosh founder, 42, received a comment from one Instagram user who said that the mom of three was "finally" with her kids.

"Oh wow you're with your kids finally????" the user wrote.

Kardashian, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, promptly replied to the comment, "I'm with my kids every day thank God, social media isn't always real life. 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️"

In the carousel of photos simply captioned, "At sunset," Kardashian can be seen perched on top of a horse with two of her kids, Penelope and Reign, on horses next to her.

Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In addition to the family horseback riding photos, Kardashian posted a few cute pics of herself, Penelope and Reign on the beach together. The family trip was in honor of the reality star's fiancé Travis Barker's 46th birthday.

Earlier in the day, Barker, who celebrated his birthday on Nov. 14, took to social media to share the incredible surprise his fiancée gifted him for his special day.

"When your dream girl gets you your dream car," he captioned a series of black-and-white photos of what looks like a black Buick from the '80s.

In October, the Blink-182 drummer solidified their relationship after he got down on one knee and proposed to Kardashian on the beach at sunset in Montecito, California, while surrounded by candles and hundreds of red roses.