Kourtney Kardashian Cheers on Penelope, North and Reign During Zipline Adventure: Watch

"I'll always be her cheerleader," the mom of three wrote alongside a video of daughter Penelope flying through the trees

By
Georgia Slater
Published on August 9, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashian kids are taking on new heights!

Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story Tuesday featuring her daughter Penelope, 10, son Reign, 7, and niece North, 9, flying through the trees at a ziplining course.

In the first clip, the Poosh founder cheers on Penelope as she records her zooming down the zipline. "I'll always be her cheerleader. 🥹😂❤️," Kourtney writes alongside the video.

The following slide shows North zipping through the course in an all-red jumpsuit. "And hers ❤️😆," the mom of three says of her niece, whom sister Kim Kardashian shares with ex Kanye West.

"And his! why do I think this is so funny 🤠🤠," Kourtney adds on a final video of her son Reign.

Kourtney shares Penelope, Reign and son Mason, 12, with ex Scott Disick.

The Kardashians star, 43, has been spending time at a lake with her kids and new husband Travis Barker.

On Monday, she posted another sweet set of photos out on a boat with daughter Penelope.

In the cute pictures, Penelope sports a pink leopard print one-piece while sitting close to her mom, who wears a hot pink wetsuit and a black bucket hat. She simply captioned the post with a pink heart emoji.

Last month, Kourtney shared a sweet birthday tribute to celebrate her daughter turning double digits.

"I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady," Kourtney wrote alongside a carousel of photos featuring herself and Penelope, as well as some of their friends and family.

"She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world," she continued. "Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳"

