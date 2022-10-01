Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Fall with Photo Collage Featuring Her Kids and Husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of photos of football games, pumpkins and tea: 'There's just something about fall'

By
Published on October 1, 2022 11:50 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates the Return of Fall with Photo Collage Featuring Her Kids and Husband Travis Barker. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJz9ggrI8j/gshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared her sentiments on the season this weekend.

The reality star, 43, on Friday posted about her excitement that fall has arrived on her Instagram, saying the season makes her happy.

"There's just something about fall, back-to-school night, bedtimes, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football games, pumpkins, my good morning song to wake everyone up, that makes me so happy!" her caption read

She shared a series of snaps of herself and husband Travis Barker sitting in the bleachers, while daughter Penelope, 10, pops into the frame. She also posted an adorable photo of her son Reign, 7, sporting a pair of cowboy boots.

Kardashian, shares Penelope, Reign and son Mason, 12, with ex Scott Disick. She and Barker, 46, wed in May. He commented on Kardashian's fall post, writing "You make me so happy."

But it's not all back-to-school for the kids. On Thursday, Reign and Penelope attended the launch party for Lemme, Kardashian's new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplement gummies.

Kardashian posted a series of photos from the event on Instagram, including a sweet shot of her kids smiling together at the event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the cute picture, Penelope and Reign stand side-by-side in front of a pink inflatable gummy. Penelope matches the decor in a pink spaghetti strap dress, while Reign looks adorable in a pair of dark overalls with a white T-shirt underneath.

"Welcome to @lemme land, where nothing is at it seems and everything tastes like magic. ✨," Kardashian captioned the set of snaps.

Related Articles
kourtney kardashian - Penelope and Reign
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Penelope and Reign Join Mom at Lemme Launch Party — See the Photo!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kourtney Kardashian Had No Hesitation About Taking Travis Barker's Last Name: 'A Given'
kourtney-kardashian-mason
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Response to Son Mason Asking for McDonald's Fries After a Year Without
Penelope Disick, North West
Scott Disick Enjoys 'Tea Time' with Daughter Penelope and Niece North West — See the Cute Photo!
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian Cheers on Penelope, North and Reign During Zipline Adventure: Watch
kourtney kardashian, penelope disick
Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Some All-Pink Backyard Fun Ahead of Daughter Penelope's 10th Birthday
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline
Travis Barker Shares Fathers’ Day Cards from Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Penelope and Reign 
Travis Barker Shares Father's Day Cards from Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Penelope and Reign 
penelope disick
Alabama Barker Kicks Off Family Birthday Tributes for Penelope Disick: 'Princess P, Love You!"
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf5SwDCFW7f/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D kourtneykardash Verified I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.
Kourtney Kardashian Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Daughter Penelope: 'She Makes Me So So Proud'
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Blended Family
Scott Disick shares photos of family on Instagram
Scott Disick Reunites with His 3 Kids After Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Italy Wedding: 'My Crew'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Son Reign, 7, Bringing Back His Mohawk Hairstyle. https://www.instagram.com/p/CetpuDKJJxO/.
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Son Reign, 7, Bringing Back His Mohawk Hairstyle
https://www.instagram.com/p/CekBD0NvhI4/ kourtneykardash Verified Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach 🫀☠️❤️‍🔥🕯🖤
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Her and Husband Travis Barker's Gothic 'Bach' Party
Kourtney Kardashian family photos
Kourtney Kardashian's Cutest Family Pictures With Her Kids
Travis Barker/Instagram Kourtney kardashian wedding https://www.instagram.com/travisbarker/
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married (Again!) in a Lavish Ceremony in Italy