Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Fall with Photo Collage Featuring Her Kids and Husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared her sentiments on the season this weekend.

The reality star, 43, on Friday posted about her excitement that fall has arrived on her Instagram, saying the season makes her happy.

"There's just something about fall, back-to-school night, bedtimes, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football games, pumpkins, my good morning song to wake everyone up, that makes me so happy!" her caption read

She shared a series of snaps of herself and husband Travis Barker sitting in the bleachers, while daughter Penelope, 10, pops into the frame. She also posted an adorable photo of her son Reign, 7, sporting a pair of cowboy boots.

Kardashian, shares Penelope, Reign and son Mason, 12, with ex Scott Disick. She and Barker, 46, wed in May. He commented on Kardashian's fall post, writing "You make me so happy."

But it's not all back-to-school for the kids. On Thursday, Reign and Penelope attended the launch party for Lemme, Kardashian's new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplement gummies.

Kardashian posted a series of photos from the event on Instagram, including a sweet shot of her kids smiling together at the event.

In the cute picture, Penelope and Reign stand side-by-side in front of a pink inflatable gummy. Penelope matches the decor in a pink spaghetti strap dress, while Reign looks adorable in a pair of dark overalls with a white T-shirt underneath.

"Welcome to @lemme land, where nothing is at it seems and everything tastes like magic. ✨," Kardashian captioned the set of snaps.