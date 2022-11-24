Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Blended Family amid Unplugged Dinner Son Mason Skipped: 'True Love'

Kourtney Kardashian talks about her blended family amid struggles with son Mason, 12, in The Kardashians season 2 finale

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on November 24, 2022 08:28 AM
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are working to make memories for their families.

In scenes from a family dinner on the season finale of The Kardashians, the blended family — which includes Kourtney's kids Reign Aston, 7, and Penelope Scotland, 10, and Travis' kids, daughter Alabama Luella, 16, son Landon Asher, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 19, — gathers for dinner at Kourtney's home.

"Where am I sitting?" the Blink-182 drummer asks as he approaches the table.

"Your usual spot, like at your house," she says, referencing their unique living situation. "I did the same seats over here."

"Our family's expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for," the Lemme founder, 43, explains in a confessional spliced with scenes of them all at the table.

penelope disick
alabama barker/instagram

Kourtney continues, "I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing."

As Kourtney looks around the table and sees everyone on their phones, she proposes a "no technology rule."

"When the food gets here though, you guys got to put down your phones," Barker tells his kids.

Both Atiana and Kourtney suggest they stack their phones in the middle of the table, which Travis says, "Babe, I'm gonna make this rule at every dinner I have with you."

"I just want to say I love you and I appreciate you guys and I miss you guys every day," Landon says ahead of the food coming out, while in a confessional, Kourtney celebrates how Travis is "passionate about life" and a "really amazing father."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"I love that because we've all known each other for 10 years and all of the kids have had so many memories with each other that it just feels so good to continue to have the best time together."

As they go around the table sharing the "peaks" and "pits" of their day — a longstanding Kardashian family tradition — Kourtney notes that her oldest, 12-year-old son Mason, "had friends over and wouldn't come to dinner."

"I just think it's about two families joining together in this true love fairytale," Kardashian says as their family dinner is complete.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a>, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

In a recent interview with GQ, Barker, 46, compared his previous experience on Meet the Barkers with ex-wife Shanna Moakler from 2005 to 2006 to filming The Kardashians with wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker, sharing that his current experience is much easier than his previous gig.

Addressing scenes where the couple is seen undergoing fertility treatments, including Kardashian going in for an egg-retrieval procedure, Barker said he doesn't "give a f---" about being open with viewers and has "never been fazed by any of that."

"I don't care if I'm c---ing in a cup, or whatever. It's real life," he explained, noting that publicly sharing their journey "can help people."

"Seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF [in-vitro fertilization], which is super hard for a woman, you saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real. And there's however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it's, like, relatable, you know?" he told the outlet.

