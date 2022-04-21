Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 43rd Birthday with Blended Family Trip to Disneyland: 'Grateful'

Kourtney Kardashian was joined by fiancé Travis Barker, his three kids, and her youngest son, Reign Aston

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The Kardashians star shared a series of photos on Instagram Wednesday, which show her commemorating the milestone at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Kourtney turned 43 on April 18.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Grateful for all of the blessings God has given me on my 43rd year of life," the Poosh founder wrote alongside the carousel of images from the magical outing. "🥰😊❤️‍🔥 heart full."

Other shots show off a Disney-themed birthday cake, as well as a cute photo of the mom of three posing before the theme park's iconic Sleeping Beauty castle beside the Blink-182 drummer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney Kardashian Blended Family Bday Pic Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Earlier this week, Kourtney received an outpouring of warm wishes from her loved ones as she rang in her 43rd birthday.

"My best friend, my lover, my everything," Barker wrote alongside a black and white photo of the pair on Instagram. "Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you ♾." In the comments section, Kourtney wrote back, "All I could ever dream of and more ♾."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Kourtney Kardashian Blended Family Bday Pic Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Alabama also shared a sweet tribute to Kourtney that same day over a photo of herself, Kourtney and Atiana.

"Happy birthday to the best soon to be step mom I could ask for! You deserve the world," Alabama wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Wishes His 'Everything' Kourtney Kardashian a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'

Kourtney Kardashian Blended Family Bday Pic Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

"Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you!" Kim, 41, wrote in her own post. "Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren't on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!"

Khloé, 37, shared photos from the pair's 2005 Cabo getaway alongside an extensive statement. "Happy birthday Kourt! 🤸🏼‍♀️🤸🏼‍♀️Happy birthday to one of the loves of my life," the Good American co-founder wrote, in part.

Kourtney Kardashian Blended Family Bday Pic Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

As for Kris Jenner, the reality star's mom shared several photos of Kourtney throughout the years. Some of the pics featured the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling as a child.