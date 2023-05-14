Kourtney Kardashian Barker Celebrates Mother's Day with Her Family: 'Not a Better Mama Bear'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is feeling loved this Mother's Day.

The POOSH founder, 44, celebrated the holiday with sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10. They were joined by husband Travis Barker and his kids — daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19.

In a series of snaps posted to his Instagram Story and then shared by Kourtney, it seems rose peddles led the mother to her fancy Mother's Day breakfast and wrapped present. Other shots were of the family at Disneyland.

"Not a better mama bear," Barker wrote on one of the pictures.

In celebration of The Kardashians star's 44th birthday last month, Alabama penned a sweet note to the "best stepmom" in a since-expired Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday Kourt," Alabama wrote alongside a photo of The Kardashians star sitting on the Blink-182 drummer's lap while on a plane. "You're the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom."

"Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first," the teen shared. "You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another step mom."

Landon also shared his love for Kourtney, giving a heartfelt speech at the couple's Italian wedding.

In his speech, the son of Barker, 47, and ex Shanna Moakler, 48, said that he is "so thankful to have such a great dad in my life."

Landon also gives props to his new stepmom, telling her, "You look out for me like a mother and have always had my back," also thanking the Kardashian family for being welcoming.

The teenager also gave a quick speech at the welcome dinner that kicked off the wedding weekend, saying he was "gonna keep it short and sweet."

"I'm happy for everyone here and so excited for the wedding," he said, cheering, "Long live Kravis!"