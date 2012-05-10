Sneak Peek: Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Registry
Kourtney Kardashian is gearing up for her baby girl‘s arrival!
Due in July with her second child, the reality star spent the day at Bel Bambini on May 2 putting together her registry with the help of her best friend, and make up artist, Joyce.
From baby bottles and all-natural teethers to cozy layettes and beautiful bibs, the mom-to-be had fun scanning the shelves for her soon-to-be princess.
So what can Kardashian expect to receive at her baby shower?
Guests could be gifting her with the 3-in-1 Cradle and Comfort Bathtub ($25), the Complete Coverage Video Monitor Set ($350), the Pocket Nanny Baby Care Timer ($25), the Dekor Diaper Pail ($59) and liners ($19), or the Dream Ring Mermaid Mobile ($56).
Plus, once her little one makes her big debut she’ll make her rounds in Graco‘s Snugride in Platinum ($160).
And leave it up to Kardashian to keep her mini diva’s style in mind: Not only did she register for an alligator baby hair comb ($7), but she made sure to include the hippo hairbrush ($11), too!
While Kardashian may be excited to welcome a daughter, she is definitely not thinking pink; She steered away from super girlie items and chose a more au-natural theme.
According to her registry, friends and family are already stocking up! The cuddly luxe towels ($50), the Light-Up Rubber Duckie Family ($18), The Puj Tub ($40), the embroidered vintage bib ($20) and embroidered zinnia rose bib ($20), Como Tomo‘s Natural Feeding Baby Bottle ($22). the lawn drying rack ($35), the Organic Natural Nursing Pillow ($57), Beaba‘s Babycook ($150), and Sophie the Giraffe ($23) have all been purchased.
After browsing the store all morning — and then breaking for lunch and a doctor’s appointment with boyfriend Scott Disick — Kardashian headed back to wrap up her registry.
“After walking around all day yesterday wearing heels, I think I am over heels for a long time … at least for a few days,” she wrote on her website.
— Anya Leon