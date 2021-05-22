Kourtney Kardashian's 'Approach to the Kids' Nannies Is Different' Than Sisters Kim and Khloé: Source
Kim Kardashian confronted Kourtney Kardashian on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, accusing her of "degrading" one of her nannies, which Kourtney denied
When it comes to nannies, the Kardashian sisters' views about their children's caregivers are vastly different, a source says.
Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians chronicled an explosive argument about nannies between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, after Kim, 40, accused Kourtney, 42, of "degrading" one of her nannies in front of the kids.
Kourtney denied it, later telling Kim that the nanny (who remained unnamed) "would never work" for her. At one point, Kim said she likes the nanny and preferred "to keep my staff for a long time, so that's how I feel," to which the Poosh founder said, "Keep her. She will not ever be around my kids."
Then, Kim responded: "Kourtney, you can't even keep a nanny."
Following the heated scene from the reality series, a source tells PEOPLE that the Kardashians work with their kids' nannies in different manners.
"Both Kim and Khloé treat their nannies like family," the source says. "Kim has several nannies that help with her kids and they have worked for the family for a while. Khloé has also held onto a nanny for True that she treats well."
Meanwhile, the source adds, "Kourtney's approach to the kids' nannies is different."
Reps for Kourtney and Kim did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.
Kim is mom to four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. Kourtney has three children: sons son Mason Dash, 11, and Reign Aston, 6, as well as daughter Penelope Scotland, 8½, all of whom she co-parents with ex Scott Disick.
In March, Khloé, 36, who has 3-year-old daughter True, told Australia's Gritty Pretty magazine the one parenting promise she and her siblings try to maintain with each other: When it comes to offering parenting advice, they know not to speak out of turn."
"There are always challenges with raising kids but I'm so fortunate to have such a strong family support group. We also know that we have individual families and don't like to give a lot of advice, unless it's solicited," Khloé told the outlet at the time. "We never mom-shame. We hate a shamer."
Later in Thursday's KUWTK episode — after Kim and Kourtney had a calmer chat to address the situation — Kim said in a confessional that she saw "both sides" of the incident involving one of her nannies, and that she felt "guilty" about the way in which she broached the topic with Kourtney.
