In addition to Reign, the Poosh founder and ex Scott Disick share son Mason, 11, and daughter Penelope, 8

Kourtney Kardashian and Youngest Son Reign Catch Some Waves: 'Monday Morning Surfing and Dolphins'

Kourtney Kardashian and her son Reign are catching some waves!

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, posted several photos on Instagram featuring her youngest son standing on a surfboard on the beach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first photo, Reign, 6, stands in a silly pose with his arms out as he smiles at the camera. In the second photo, he's pointing somewhere out of frame.

The post also included a video of dolphins swimming close to the shore, as well as an up-close photo of a shell.

"Monday morning surfing and dolphins 🏄‍♂️🐬💙" the mom of three captioned the post.

Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker commented on the post, writing: "Go Reign!"

On Sunday, Barker, 45, surprised Kardashian with a lavish Mother's Day gift — several bouquets of multi-colored roses and peonies, which the reality star shared videos of on her Instagram Story.

Last month, Kardashian documented a few sweet moments with her children, including a note that Reign had written to her.

The note read "kiss me Reign" and of course, she obliged. In other photos posted with the note, she cradled Reign while they were both in pajamas and planted a kiss on her son.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Kisses on a Reigny day," she wrote under the adorable snaps.

On the same day, she also posted a video to her Instagram Story as she woke up in bed Reign and his older siblings, Mason, 11, and Penelope, 8. Kardashian shares all three kids with ex Scott Disick.

"Good morning. I'm down at the end somehow," she wrote over the clip of her children taking up the top half of her bed.