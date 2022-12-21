Kourtney Kardashian and Kids Spoof 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Parody in Funny TikTok Video

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her kids are keeping up with the times.

The Poosh founder and her two younger children filmed their take on a viral parody clip spoofing the reality star's former television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourtney, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, mouthed the words to the 2014 "Soda Drama" clip that pokes fun at the sisters by appearing to show a Sims-like Kim Kardashian, 42, get angry at Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian after they order a strawberry soda instead of an orange one like she suggested.

In the clip, Reign pretends to be Kim and says, "You should get the orange soda."

Penelope mouths the words spoken by the parody version of Kourtney, deadpanning, "OK."

Kourtney, herself, makes an appearance as the waiter and asks the sisters what they would like to drink.

"Orange soda, please," Reign mouths as the parody version of Kim.

Penelope, as Kourtney, says: "I'll have the strawberry soda."

The video quickly changes to Reign, who looks disappointed as Kim, before it returns to him wearing a wig, pretending to be the parody version of Khloé, who also asks for strawberry.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am so shocked and betrayed right now," Reign says as the Kim parody.

The video was shared with the caption of "Lol" and racked up about 1.1 million views and 245,000 likes.

Penelope's account on TikTok has a following of 5 million and has accrued more than 93 million likes. The account is a joint account with mom Kourtney, and, according to the bio, it's administered by an adult.

Kourtney, who is now married to 47-year-old Travis Barker, shares Penelope, Reign and their older brother Mason, 13, with 39-year-old Scott Disick, who she dated from 2006 to 2015.

It's been a busy week for the Kardashian-Disick family as they celebrated 13-year-old Mason's Bar Mitzvah over the weekend.

The private ceremony was followed by a private dinner and reception with family and friends at offsunset, a Sunset Strip nightclub in West Hollywood.