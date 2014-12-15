Plus: Prince George looks a lot like his dad in new photos released by his parents

Hollywood had baby fever this weekend as one star welcomed a daughter, one celeb had a son and another may have had twins. America fell in love all over again with the royal toddler, and everyone’s favorite singer turned 25 in “Style.” Here’s the news you might have missed: 5. Twins for Zoë

Zoë Saldana isn’t saying whether she gave birth to two baby boys – but her famous friends sure are! Designer Prabal Gurung seems to have spilled the beans with a congratulatory Instagram, and actress/model Garcelle Beauvais sent her well wishes with a Tweet. Read their sweet messages. 4. Taylor’s Feelin’ 25

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Taylor Swift celebrated a quarter century of life by play play play play playing with her famous friends. A smiling Beyoncé and Jay Z even showed up, proving we’re all officially past Kanye West‘s iconic “Imma let you finish”/Queen Bey should have won moment from the 2009 VMAs. Taylor had the best birthday of all time. See the evidence. 3. The Little Prince

A (Nashville) star is born! Hayden Panettiere welcomed her first child with finacé Wladimir Klitschko, naming their daughter Kaya Evdokia. Baby Kaya is sure in for some spectacular lullabies. Read all about the happy news.