Kourtney and Hayden Give Birth, Taylor Turns 25 & More Weekend News
Plus: Prince George looks a lot like his dad in new photos released by his parents
Hollywood had baby fever this weekend as one star welcomed a daughter, one celeb had a son and another may have had twins. America fell in love all over again with the royal toddler, and everyone’s favorite singer turned 25 in “Style.” Here’s the news you might have missed:
5. Twins for Zoë
Zoë Saldana isn’t saying whether she gave birth to two baby boys – but her famous friends sure are! Designer Prabal Gurung seems to have spilled the beans with a congratulatory Instagram, and actress/model Garcelle Beauvais sent her well wishes with a Tweet. Read their sweet messages.
4. Taylor’s Feelin’ 25
Taylor Swift celebrated a quarter century of life by play play play play playing with her famous friends. A smiling Beyoncé and Jay Z even showed up, proving we’re all officially past Kanye West‘s iconic “Imma let you finish”/Queen Bey should have won moment from the 2009 VMAs. Taylor had the best birthday of all time. See the evidence.
3. The Little Prince
Royal watchers can check this off their Christmas lists: Prince William and Princess Kate released new photos of Prince George, proving the little tyke is as camera-ready as his gorgeous mom – though from his blond hair to his chubby cheeks, he looks a whole lot like his dad. Check out the precious pics.
A (Nashville) star is born! Hayden Panettiere welcomed her first child with finacé Wladimir Klitschko, naming their daughter Kaya Evdokia. Baby Kaya is sure in for some spectacular lullabies. Read all about the happy news.
Keep up with this: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed their third child, a boy, on the 5th birthday of their first son Mason. How sweet is that? Click for more on North West’s newest cousin.