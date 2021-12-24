Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Twin in Trench Coats for Mirror Photo Shoot

Kourtney Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick posed together for a series of stylish photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick are trending in trenches!

The mother-daughter duo rocked matching stylish coats in a series of photos posted to Instagram Thursday. Kourtney, 42, simply captioned the snaps "pandkourt," referring to her daughter and herself.

In the post, the Poosh founder and her 9-year-old daughter pose in front of a mirror in their twinning looks. Kourtney wears an all-white outfit featuring a long trench, matching pants and pointed heeled boots.

In the second photo, she opens up her coat to reveal a silver metallic lining and the sheer white top she's wearing underneath, while in the final photo, Kourtney adds some dark sunglasses to her look.

While Kourtney opted for a bright white outfit, Penelope went for a darker color palette, choosing a brown trench by Gucci. She paired the coat with some white pants and a matching white top underneath and accessorized with a pair of gold loafers and a necklace.

Kourtney and her daughter switched up their poses in the series of five photos, and while Kardashian took most of the pictures, Penelope held the phone up to the mirror for the second shot, leaning into her mom and smiling for the camera.

"The best!" aunt Khloe Kardashian commented on the post.

Kourtney's latest post with her daughter comes not long after she clapped back at a commenter who accused her of not spending enough time with her children. Along with Penelope, she is also mom to sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

When she posted a series of photos capturing moments from a family vacation to Mexico in November, a commenter on Instagram wrote that Kourtney was "finally" spending time with her kids.

In response, she wrote, "I'm with my kids every day thank God, social media isn't always real life. 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️."