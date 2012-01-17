The mom-to-be looks amazing in her Alpinestar blazer, Hat Attack wool hat and Celine luggage shopper tote. Check her out, plus our look for less.

Look for Less: Kourtney Kardashian's Boho Chic

Kourtney Kardashian sure gives new meaning to black out.

On Dec. 20, we spotted the mom-to-be in a hippie-inspired, yet sleek ensemble while out shopping in Beverly Hills.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reality star wore Alpinestars by Denise Focil‘s Renee Velvet Blazer ($198) over a cream pleated tunic, black leggings, knee-high boots and Hat Attack‘s Navy Wool Hat ($74).

She also carried Celine‘s chic Black Luggage Shopper ($2,700).

Love Kardashian’s boho-style outfit?

You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $60!



Image zoom

Jacket

Pregnant or not, Coldwater Creek‘s Elegant Velvet Jacket ($60) is a chic choice.

Image zoom

Dress

From the flattering draped pleats to the empire waistline, ASOS Maternity‘s Pleated Dress ($29) will complement your growing curves in all the right places.

Plus, it’s also available in bright raspberry.

Image zoom

Leggings

Be Maternity‘s Seamless Leggings ($25) are so versatile, you can pair them with a dress, tunic or oversize tee and you’ll always look stylish and comfy.

Image zoom

Boots

Over-the-knee boots are so on trend, which is why we’re loving Delia’s Sandra Boots ($34.50).

The lace-up back and ruffle trim add just the right amount of girlie edge.

Image zoom

Hat

Whether you’re taming a wild mane or just hoping to add some polish to your outfit, Bop Basics‘s Round Crown Floppy Hat ($24) has got you covered.

Image zoom

Bag

Need a fab bag before and after diaper duty? Our pick: Aldo‘s Calcano Handbag ($45).

With a roomy interior and plenty of pockets, there’s more than enough space for all your must-haves.