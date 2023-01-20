Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Karter — See the Photos!

Kolby Cooper's brood just got a little bit bigger!

The country artist, 23, and his wife Jillian, 24, have welcomed a baby boy, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple welcomed son Karter Brian Haze Cooper in Texas on Thursday, Jan. 19, weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 21½ inches.

"Jillian and Karter are both happy and healthy! We are so overwhelmed with all the feelings of bringing a new life into the world We already love little man so much. Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes!" the couple tells PEOPLE.

There's a very sentimental meaning behind the little one's middle name. "We chose Brian because it was my dad's name," Cooper tells PEOPLE. "He passed away, so I've known since then that I wanted to do this!"

Their new addition joins the couple's two daughters, Charlee, 2, and Josie, 4½.

The couple shared the happy news with photos from a maternity photoshoot with their two daughters. In the first snap, Cooper cradled his wife's baby bump as the pair looked down at a sonogram picture.

In an adorable family shot, the couple's daughters stood beside their parents as Josie held the sonogram photo strip.

"23 years old with our 3rd on the way❤️❤️ What do you think baby 3 will be our 3rd girl or 1st boy? #fam#family," Cooper captioned the post.

The country singer shared a photo with his wife, holding her bump, on Thanksgiving and praised his high school sweetheart for her role in their little family.

"Christmas Shopping and Date night✅ I got a whole lot to be thankful for today but she's for sure at the top of the list! I love y'all so much Happy Thanksgiving!" he wrote.