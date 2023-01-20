Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Karter — See the Photos!

Kolby and Jillian Cooper have welcomed a baby boy, who joins daughters Charlee, 2, and Josie, 4½

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 01:05 PM
Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Karter — See the Photos!
Photo: Lauren Laboyteaux Photography

Kolby Cooper's brood just got a little bit bigger!

The country artist, 23, and his wife Jillian, 24, have welcomed a baby boy, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple welcomed son Karter Brian Haze Cooper in Texas on Thursday, Jan. 19, weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 21½ inches.

"Jillian and Karter are both happy and healthy! We are so overwhelmed with all the feelings of bringing a new life into the world We already love little man so much. Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes!" the couple tells PEOPLE.

There's a very sentimental meaning behind the little one's middle name. "We chose Brian because it was my dad's name," Cooper tells PEOPLE. "He passed away, so I've known since then that I wanted to do this!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Lauren Laboyteaux Photography
R: Caption . PHOTO: Lauren Laboyteaux Photography

Their new addition joins the couple's two daughters, Charlee, 2, and Josie, 4½.

The couple shared the happy news with photos from a maternity photoshoot with their two daughters. In the first snap, Cooper cradled his wife's baby bump as the pair looked down at a sonogram picture.

In an adorable family shot, the couple's daughters stood beside their parents as Josie held the sonogram photo strip.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Lauren Laboyteaux Photography
R: Caption . PHOTO: Lauren Laboyteaux Photography

"23 years old with our 3rd on the way❤️❤️ What do you think baby 3 will be our 3rd girl or 1st boy? #fam#family," Cooper captioned the post.

The country singer shared a photo with his wife, holding her bump, on Thanksgiving and praised his high school sweetheart for her role in their little family.

"Christmas Shopping and Date night✅ I got a whole lot to be thankful for today but she's for sure at the top of the list! I love y'all so much Happy Thanksgiving!" he wrote.

Related Articles
Kolby Cooper
Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Expecting Baby No. 3 — See the Sweet Photos!
Shay Mooney, Hannah Mooney
Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Third Baby Boy, Son Abram: 'Grateful Doesn't Begin to Cover It'
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome a Baby Boy
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Kyro: 'We've All Been Waiting For You'
Frank Ray, his wife Emily, family and new baby
Frank Ray Welcomes Third Baby, Daughter Olivia: 'My Whole World Got So Much Bigger'
Dominique Ansel and Wife Amy Welcome a Baby Girl on the Pastry Chef's Birthday: 'Best Presents'
Dominique Ansel and Wife Amy Welcome Second Baby on the Pastry Chef's Birthday: 'Best Present'
Brandon Ratfcliff and Wife Lexi Ratfcliff
Brandon Ratcliff and Wife Lexi Welcome First Baby, Daughter Elliot: 'Our Little Angel'
Johnny Dailey and Wife Michelle
Johnny Dailey and Wife Michelle Welcome Third Baby, Daughter Mary Jo: 'Welcome to the World'
Cooper Hefner Poses with Wife and Three Daughters in Christmas Pajama Selfie: 'Happy Holidays'
Cooper Hefner Poses with Wife and Three Daughters in Christmas Pajama Selfie: 'Happy Holidays'
Halo Marie Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Behind the Scenes Peek at Her Maternity Shoot Outfits
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Behind-the-Scenes Peek at Maternity Shoot: Photos
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols baby
'The Challenge' 's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Welcome Their Second Baby, Daughter Liliana Marie
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy, Son Patrick 'Bronze' — See the Sweet Photo
Pau Gasol and Wife Cat Welcome Their Second Baby, a Boy: 'Officially a Family of Four!'
Pau Gasol and Wife Cat Welcome Second Baby, a Son: 'Officially a Family of Four!'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids