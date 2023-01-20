Celebrity Parents Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Karter — See the Photos! Kolby and Jillian Cooper have welcomed a baby boy, who joins daughters Charlee, 2, and Josie, 4½ By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 20, 2023 01:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Lauren Laboyteaux Photography Kolby Cooper's brood just got a little bit bigger! The country artist, 23, and his wife Jillian, 24, have welcomed a baby boy, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The couple welcomed son Karter Brian Haze Cooper in Texas on Thursday, Jan. 19, weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 21½ inches. "Jillian and Karter are both happy and healthy! We are so overwhelmed with all the feelings of bringing a new life into the world We already love little man so much. Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes!" the couple tells PEOPLE. There's a very sentimental meaning behind the little one's middle name. "We chose Brian because it was my dad's name," Cooper tells PEOPLE. "He passed away, so I've known since then that I wanted to do this!" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. L: Caption . PHOTO: Lauren Laboyteaux Photography R: Caption . PHOTO: Lauren Laboyteaux Photography Their new addition joins the couple's two daughters, Charlee, 2, and Josie, 4½. The couple shared the happy news with photos from a maternity photoshoot with their two daughters. In the first snap, Cooper cradled his wife's baby bump as the pair looked down at a sonogram picture. In an adorable family shot, the couple's daughters stood beside their parents as Josie held the sonogram photo strip. At 22, Kolby Cooper Is a Husband, a Dad of Two Girls — and Country Music's Newest Badass L: Caption . PHOTO: Lauren Laboyteaux Photography R: Caption . PHOTO: Lauren Laboyteaux Photography "23 years old with our 3rd on the way❤️❤️ What do you think baby 3 will be our 3rd girl or 1st boy? #fam#family," Cooper captioned the post. The country singer shared a photo with his wife, holding her bump, on Thanksgiving and praised his high school sweetheart for her role in their little family. "Christmas Shopping and Date night✅ I got a whole lot to be thankful for today but she's for sure at the top of the list! I love y'all so much Happy Thanksgiving!" he wrote.