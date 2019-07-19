Kohl's Introduces Adaptive Clothing Line for Kids with Special Needs

Image zoom Ad for Kohl's new kids' adaptive apparel Kohl's

Kohl's has further embraced inclusion in an incredible way.

The retailer has introduced a collection of kids’ apparel that offers adaptive capabilities for those with special needs, the company shared in a statement.

The pieces in the collection for kids ages 3 months and up (plus Juniors and Young Men’s) offer wheelchair- and sensory-friendly fabrics, plus features like easy abdominal access and diaper support.

“We aligned on what needed to be considered when fitting, such as how a pant fits when sitting down, could the pockets still be used, is the shirt long enough to cover in the back, and so forth,” said Judy Koepsel, the technical designer manager for kids at Kohl’s who has a 3-year-old daughter with special needs.

“Everyone involved was extremely thoughtful as to how the product would be used,” she added in the statement.

According to the statement, the pieces — sold by Kohl’s and produced by brands Urban Pipeline, SO and Jumping Beans — were “thoughtfully designed, making stylish, quality apparel accessible to all.”

“It recognizes the unique needs of Kohl’s customers, offering the same inclusive fabrics, styles, graphics, and shopping experience that makes their everyday realities a little easier and more rewarding,” the statement adds.

Customers have a bevy of options to choose from, like T-shirts, tank tops, sweaters, pants, bodysuits, shorts and more to stay comfortable and fashionable throughout the year.

Associate Product Manager for Jumping Beans Kara Smoltich said in the statement that designers cut no corners when it came to the look of the new pieces.

“Just because we are creating clothing for unique needs doesn’t mean that it needs to be basic,” she said. “We have made every effort to ensure that the product looks as close to our core line as possible. Everything from graphic artwork to pocket detail is reflective of the brand.”

Kohl’s new adaptive clothing for kids, retailing for $7 to $46 per piece, is available now on kohls.com.