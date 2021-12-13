The 18-year-old University of Southern California freshman marked the completion of her fall semester on Instagram with an action-packed video documenting her college memories

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Natalia Celebrates Completing Her First Semester at USC

Natalia Bryant is one semester closer to getting her college degree!

On Saturday, the 18-year-old University of Southern California freshman marked the completion of her fall semester by sharing an action-packed video on Instagram to document college life so far as a Trojan.

The clip starts out with Natalia donning a USC letterman jacket and doing a sassy hair flip. "semester 1 @uscedu ✅🥳," she captioned the compilation of moments, which featured memories with friends at Disneyland, parties and concerts.

Former WNBA player Lisa Leslie congratulated Bryant, writing "Fight on Baby Girl❤️❤️❤️❤️ Continued blessings always🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," while Euphoria actress Storm Reid commented, "WE DID ITTTTT 😭♥️." Natalia's mom Vanessa Bryant also gushed, "I love you! ❤️🔥😍."

In March, Vanessa, 39, announced her eldest daughter got into the prestigious university by sharing a video of Natalia reacting to the news. "I got in!" said Natalia, who wore a USC sweatshirt as she jumped up and down.

Vanessa shared her excitement for Natalia's college acceptance in the accompanying caption, writing that late husband Kobe Bryant would have been "so proud" of the teenager's accomplishments.

"Tears of joy," Vanessa wrote. "I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!"

"Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded," she continued. "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"