Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka 'Locks' WNBA's Candace Parker in a Frozen Playhouse

Bianka Bella is having some fun with Candace Parker!

Vanessa Bryant's 3½-year-old daughter can be seen grinning ear to ear as she plays with the Los Angeles Sparks star, 34, in a sweet photo posted to Parker's Instagram on Wednesday. In the shot, Bianka flashes a huge smile as Parker sits inside a Frozen playhouse.

"This little cutie can lock me in Arendelle anytime she wants @vanessabryant 😍😘❤️," Parker wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag "Tik Toks For Days."

"Such a cute pic! 💕" Vanessa, 38, commented.

On her Instagram Stories, Parker shared a video of her daughter Lailaa Nicole, 11, dancing with Bianka to the tune of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." Kobe and Vanessa's 17-year-old daughter Natalia is also featured in the clip.

Parker previously paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter 13-year-old daughter Gianna — who died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California — at the WNBA's season opener in July.

During a game against the Phoenix Mercury, the basketball player stepped out in a pair of sneakers with the father-daughter duo's names written on the side. Parker also honored Breonna Taylor — the 26-year-old emergency room technician who was fatally shot by police in March — by adding her initials on the shoe.

At the time, Vanessa gave a shoutout to the gesture on social media, reposting a photo of Parker's sneaker alongside a sticker reading "Hugs and kisses."

Parker's tribute came just months after Gianna — who had always dreamed of following in her dad’s footsteps and making her own mark in the world of basketball — was made an honorary draftee of the WNBA.

In addition to Gianna, WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert named Mamba Academy players Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who also died in the crash, honorary draftees.

"Thank you so much for honoring my Gigi and selecting her to be an honorary draft pick this year," Vanessa said in a video message shared by the WNBA in April. "It would have been a dream come true for her. She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time just like her daddy. So thank you, thank you for honoring my little girl."