Kobe Bryant and Wife Vanessa Welcome Daughter Capri Kobe: 'Beyond Excited'

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa have welcomed a baby girl!

The couple’s new addition, whom they named Capri Kobe Bryant, arrived on Thursday, June 20, the new dad of four shared on Instagram Friday afternoon.

“We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived!! #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed,” Bryant captioned an image sharing his newborn’s name and birth date.

The newest #mambacita joins the couple’s three older daughters: Bianka Bella, 2½, Gianna Maria-Onore, 13, and Natalia Diamante, 16.

The retired basketball star, 40, announced via Instagram on Jan. 1 that the couple were expecting another baby girl this year.

Sharing a gold sparkly graphic reading “NEW YEAR, NEW BABY! BABY MAMBA ON THE WAY 2019,” he wrote the caption, “Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka.”

Vanessa, 37, posted the same image on her Instagram, writing that daughters Natalia and Gianna were “super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love.”

Talking to Extra in 2017, the basketball legend admitted that his wife was hoping to have a boy one day. “I hear boys are just walking tornadoes. We’ll see. I think Vanessa wants a boy more than I do,” he joked.

He added that while his teammates tease him for being outnumbered in his own home, he loves having daughters. “My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess … get in line!’ “

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, Bryant said he was “super excited” to welcome baby No. 4. “I love my princesses,” he told the host. “Vanessa was kind of putting the pressure on me to have a boy. She said, ‘You can do it, you can do it!’ And then ‘Nah, you can’t.’ “

This might not be the final Bryant child. When Ellen DeGeneres asked the athlete how many kids he would ideally have, he replied with a grin, “I would go for a solid starting five, you just have your own internal basketball team!”