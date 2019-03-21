Kobe Bryant's Pregnant Wife Vanessa Wants to Try for Son Next 'So He Can Be Mama's Boy Forever'

Kobe Bryant‘s wife Vanessa is pregnant with their fourth daughter — but that isn’t stopping her from thinking blue.

In a conversation with Extra surrounding his new book series The Wizenard Series: Training Camp, the 40-year-old basketball legend admitted this week that Vanessa, 36, wants a son before their family is complete.

“I think she wants a boy more than I do,” Bryant joked, adding of his estrogen-powered brood, “I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that.”

“She is as well,” he said of his wife. “She wanted a boy so he can be Mama’s boy forever — that sort of thing. We’ll see if I can deliver, I don’t know.”

Bryant and fourth-time mom-to-be Vanessa are already parents to daughters Bianka Bella, 2, Gianna Maria-Onore, 12, and Natalia Diamante, 16.

The couple announced their impending new baby girl on New Year’s Day, when the former Lakers star wrote on Instagram, “Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka.”

In his conversation with Extra this week, Bryant said his daughters are “super excited” about their little sister on the way and joked of his wife, “She’s like, ‘You go see if you can hit a clutch shot, you gave me all girls, let’s see if you can bring a boy!’ Nope, not yet. We’ll see, we’ll see.”

Bryant’s comments echo those he has made in the past about being a dad of daughters, admitting to Extra in July 2017 that while “Guys keep teasing” him about being a father of only girls, he couldn’t be prouder.

“My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy,’ ” said the athlete. “I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess … get in line.’ “

“It’s pretty cool for me ’cause it’s Daddy’s little princesses,” he quipped.

The Wizenard Series: Training Camp is available now on amazon.com.