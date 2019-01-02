'Mambacita!' Kobe Bryant Announces Fourth Daughter on the Way with Wife Vanessa

Kobe Bryant is kicking off 2019 with some extra sweet news.

The retired basketball star, 40, announced via Instagram on Tuesday that he and his wife Vanessa, 36, are expecting their fourth child together later this year.

Already parents to three daughters — Natalia, 15, Gianna, 12, and Bianka, 2 — the Bryants are adding another baby girl to their family.

“Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka,” the athlete captioned his Instagram post, a sparkly graphic reading “New Year, New Baby! Baby Mamba on the Way 2019.”

In a matching post, Vanessa revealed that their daughters Natalia and Gianna are “super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love.”

While opening up about his “little princesses” in 2017 to Extra, Bryant said his wife was hoping for a son to join their daughters one day.

The Bryant family Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

“I hear boys are just walking tornadoes. We’ll see. I think Vanessa wants a boy more than I do,” he told the outlet.

Though Bryant admitted his pals and teammates have ribbed him for being outnumbered in his own home, the basketball legend said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy,'” he said. “I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess … get in line!'”