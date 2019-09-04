Kobe Bryant Says Daughter Capri Is ‘Our Best Baby’: ‘She Sleeps Like Six Hours!’

Parents aren’t supposed to have a favorite kid, but Kobe Bryant has no problem praising the newest addition to his family for being the “best baby.”

On June 20th, the NBA icon and his wife, Vanessa, welcomed their fourth daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant.

“She has been our best baby,” the proud father gushed of Koko (her nickname) to Extra in a recent interview. “She sleeps like six hours. She’s an absolute sweetheart.”

The newest member of the “Bryant Bunch” joined the couple’s three older daughters: Bianka Bella, 2½, Gianna Maria-Onore, 13, and Natalia Diamante, 16 — all of which have helped their parents with the arrival of their new baby sister.

“The big girls help around the house tremendously,” Bryant told the outlet. “Bianka absolutely loves her — the only challenge we have is she wants to kiss her too much.”

The excited family first announced that they would be welcoming another child into their “bunch” in January, sharing the sweetest posts on Instagram as they rang in the New Year.

“NEW YEAR, NEW BABY! BABY MAMBA ON THE WAY 2019,” Bryant wrote at the time. “Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka.”

Though the dad is surrounded by women, he said he wouldn’t mind having a fifth daughter after little Koko.

“It’s Vanessa’s decision to make,” he admitted. “She wants a boy more than I do. I’m comfortable having girls. It drives her crazy when I say that — she says, ‘We’re gonna get five girls ’cause you spoke it to existence.'”

The basketball legend previously admitted that his wife was hoping to have a boy one day when speaking to Extra in 2017.

“I hear boys are just walking tornadoes. We’ll see,” he joked.

And despite teasing from his friends and teammates about being the only male in his home, Bryant said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess … get in line!’” he laughed.