Kobe Bryant's Daughters, 3 and 6, Put Hands in Late Dad's Handprint in Touching Moment: Photo

Vanessa Bryant watched alongside her daughters as the late NBA legend was honored in Los Angeles Wednesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 01:37 PM

Vanessa Bryant had her daughters by her side as they honored their late husband and father Kobe Bryant.

The mom of four posed with daughters Capri, 3, Bianka, 6, and Natalia, 20, at the unveiling of the late NBA star's handprints at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Kobe became the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted in cement at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre in 2011. To commemorate his legacy, the theatre permanently placed his handprints and footprints in the forecourt of the iconic venue.

Photos show Kobe and Vanessa's youngest daughters looking around curiously as they take in the moment, while both Natalia and Vanessa could be seen getting emotional at different points of the ceremony. The little girls also enjoyed putting their hands and feet in their late dad's prints, with their mom and big sister watching on.

Natalia Byant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant and daughters. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Vanessa also spoke at the event, honoring her dad with a few words about how Kobe was the "MVP of girl dads."

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," she said.

Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Jeanie Buss, Byron Scott Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant attend a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Vanessa Bryant and daughters. Lionel Hahn/Getty

Toward the end of her speech, Natalia said that they will love Kobe "forever and always," and made sure to include her sister Gianna, who died in the helicopter crash alongside their dad, in her regards.

"Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of," she said. "I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and Mommy."

Vanessa later celebrated Natalia for her ability to speak at the event, writing on Instagram, "Natalia, I know how hard it is to do what you did today. We are so proud of you. Love you all. ❤️."

The family recently attended the NBA All-Star game, where Kobe's girls received a special hello from LeBron James.

James shared a big hug with Natalia and also hugged Bianka while Capri hung back shyly behind Natalia. He then sat down for a photo with the three girls, with Capri climbing into her sister's lap and facing away from the camera.

The girls were in attendance to watch close family friend and teammate Pau Gasol be presented with 2023 Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award by their mom.

