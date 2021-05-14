Kobe Bryant's Daughter Capri Poses By Iconic Photo of Late Father Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction

This weekend, Kobe Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant's little girls will never forget their father's iconic legacy.

On Friday, ahead of this weekend's 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Vanessa Bryant shared photos of her daughters Capri, 22 months, and Bianka, 4, posing at their late father's Hall of Fame exhibit.

Kobe, who died in a tragic helicopter crash alongside daughter Gianna and seven others in January 2020, will be honored Saturday by Michael Jordan as a member of the 2020 class being inducted into the Hall of Fame. The ceremony was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the photos posted by Vanessa, both Capri and Bianka are wearing a new collection of apparel honoring Gianna, which was released recently in honor of her 15th birthday.

Vanessa Bryant Credit: Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Capri is standing in front of an iconic photo of the late NBA player while Bianka poses in front of two of her father's Los Angeles Lakers basketball jerseys.

Kobe's standalone exhibit at the Hall of Fame in Massachusetts, which Vanessa helped design, will be unveiled this weekend, the Los Angeles Times reported. The exhibit is called "Kobe: A Basketball Life," and is a rare addition to the annual induction ceremony.

Items displayed will include portions of the court at Kobe's high school in Pennsylvania, as well as replicas of the five championship rings he helped the Lakers win. Other items featured will be the pair of sneakers he had on while scoring a career-high 81 points during a game in 2006. His Oscar-winning animated short film Dear Basketball will also be playing in the space.

"Vanessa really wanted the space partly to be reflective, and so Dear Basketball brings that part in," the hall's historian and curator Matt Zeysing told the Los Angeles Times. "… She wanted a space for if someone wanted to just reflect for longer than even 30 minutes that they would have the opportunity to do that."

Earlier this year, Vanessa opened up to PEOPLE about trying to focus on "finding the light in darkness" after losing her husband and daughter. She said that she gleans inspiration from Kobe and Gigi.

"I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going," she told PEOPLE. "They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways."

Vanessa recently paid tribute to Gianna on what would have been her 15th birthday with a pair of touching social media tributes.

"Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! ❤️😘I love you!" she wrote in one birthday message, which she shared alongside a throwback shot of the pair smiling while embracing one another. "I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!"